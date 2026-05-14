Global Medical Response to go public after $479 million IPO

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 13th

Equities are higher Wednesday morning after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the April PPI report earlier today.

Shares of NYSX component Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose more than 13% Tuesday after the company reported 38% year-over-year revenue growth.

Global Medical Response (NYSE: GMRS) CEO Nick Loporcaro will join NYSE Live to reveal what's next as his company makes its trading debut.

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) CFO Kenneth Krause will join Taking Stock to preview the company's 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference later this week.

Opening Bell

Global Medical Response (NYSE: GMRS) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Rollins (NYSE: ROL) continues its journey to modernize through growth and innovation

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com