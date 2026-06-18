Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DHL Express and Absurd Laboratory launch upcycled fashion collection from retired courier uniforms

June 18, 2026 | 15:36
(0) user say
DHL Express has partnered with Redress Design Award winner Eric Wong of Absurd Laboratory to create the DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection, a limited-edition fashion accessory line giving retired courier uniforms a second life with all profits donated to environmental causes.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has started a new initiative with Hong Kong fashion designer Eric Wong, winner of the Redress Design Award 2025 "DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize", to launch the "DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection". The collection is a unique line of fashion accessories ingeniously crafted from the company's own retired courier uniforms including DHL polo shirts and cargo pants.

DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection
DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection

For the collection, Eric Wong brings his signature creative and sustainable mindset, blending everyday wearability with bold experimental design. He has deconstructed and creatively reimagined retired DHL polo shirts and cargo pants to create the playful "DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection". The result is a whimsical cast of characters, including a convertible bucket hat and sling bag, comfortable unisex clogs, and a duo of charming bear pendants with movable limbs. Each piece gives the original uniform a new and artistic life, transforming it into a statement of contemporary style.

The collaboration extends beyond design through a partnership with Hong Kong–based environmental NGO Redress for a charitable sale of the collection. All profits will be donated to support Redress's work in nurturing emerging talent within its alumni network - a new generation of designers who place sustainability and circularity at the heart of their creative vision.

Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are proud to stand alongside Redress in advancing sustainability and circularity efforts in Hong Kong's fashion industry. Brought to life by visionary designer Eric Wong, this initiative reimagines our retired uniforms with creativity and purpose—reflecting our shared commitment to a more sustainable future. As a key logistics partner to the fashion industry, we are also putting this commitment into action by shipping international orders of this collection with our GoGreen Plus service, which helps reduce CO₂e emissions through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. We are also proud that all profits from this collection will go towards supporting Redress and its mission to cultivate the next generation of sustainable designers, helping to spark positive, lasting change in the industry."

Eric Wong, founder of Absurd Laboratory, said, "I'm honored to collaborate with DHL and Redress on this meaningful project. Winning the DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize sparked the journey, and it's rewarding to see the concept come to life. By upcycling retired DHL courier uniforms, I wanted to give overlooked materials a new narrative—creating contemporary, desirable accessories with a strong story of sustainability and circular design."

Hong Kong–based designer Eric Wong has built a reputation for challenging the norms of fashion through deconstruction and upcycling. His work consistently breathes new life into pre‑existing materials that might otherwise be discarded, making him the perfect creative partner for this circular fashion initiative.

"DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection" Charity Sale

The limited-edition fashion accessories will be available for purchase starting today, through the following channels:
  • Absurd Laboratory online store: https://absurdlaboratory.com/
  • Midwest Vintage stores: https://www.instagram.com/midwestvintage/
  • The Redress Closet: https://redress.com.hk/shop-secondhand/
Reinforcing the project's commitment to sustainability, all overseas orders will be shipped using GoGreen Plus service, which enables shippers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuel. By participating in this charity sale, customers can acquire a unique upcycled accessory while contributing to the development of sustainable fashion. Be ready to shop with purpose and own a piece of this unique design story.
DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection

All funds raised will be donated to Redress, directly fueling the work of emerging designers as they forge exciting collaborations and advance the movement towards a more circular fashion industry.
Bailey

Two-way Bucket Hat / Sling Bag
  • This clever two-way design transforms from a stylish bucket hat into a functional sling bag, featuring the iconic DHL logo and details repurposed from the original uniforms.
  • Price: HK$499
 Sam

Unisex Clogs
  • Designed for everyone, this comfortable unisex slip-on is inspired by a timeless European clog. Crafted from upcycled DHL uniforms, it features a classic single-strap detail and subtle heritage accents.
  • 4 sizes available: 36-37, 38-39, 40-41, 42-43
  • Price: HK$899
Frankie

Bear Earphone Case Plush Pendant (Large)
  • A playful and practical accessory, this bear-shaped pendant features movable limbs and a discreet earphone case on its back, accented with repurposed DHL uniform trims.
  • Price: HK$399
 Felix

Bear Plush Pendant (Small)
  • This charming smaller bear pendant adds a touch of personality to any item, featuring movable limbs and crafted from iconic, upcycled DHL materials.
  • Price: HK$239

To learn more about this collaboration:
https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-hk/about-dhl/dhl-stories/uniform-upcycling-with-absurd-laboratory

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DHL Express Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DHL Express Absurd Laboratory Upcycled fashion collection Retired courier uniforms Absurd Laboratory launch

Related Contents

DHL Express and ASEAN BAC sign MoU to boost MSME competitiveness and trade integration

DHL Express and ASEAN BAC sign MoU to boost MSME competitiveness and trade integration

DHL Express names new Asia Pacific commercial leader

DHL Express names new Asia Pacific commercial leader

DHL Achieves Asia Pacific Sustainability Milestones

DHL Achieves Asia Pacific Sustainability Milestones

DHL Hanoi Air Cargo 2025: Extra Flights Meet Tech Export Boom

DHL Hanoi Air Cargo 2025: Extra Flights Meet Tech Export Boom

DHL Express, Cathay Group Seal Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deal

DHL Express, Cathay Group Seal Sustainable Aviation Fuel Deal

DHL Express Named Best Workplace in Hong Kong

DHL Express Named Best Workplace in Hong Kong

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program opens recruitment amid AI advancement wave

2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program opens recruitment amid AI advancement wave

GLM launches limited-edition Essential Clutch designed to complement Microsoft Surface Laptop

GLM launches limited-edition Essential Clutch designed to complement Microsoft Surface Laptop

Luvina Software launches Singapore office as AI-powered enterprise transformation gateway for APAC

Luvina Software launches Singapore office as AI-powered enterprise transformation gateway for APAC

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

Shell and St. Paul's Hospital make Hong Kong's first Renewable Diesel Blend R33 adoption in healthcare

CUHK climbs 14 places to rank 18th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

CUHK climbs 14 places to rank 18th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Mobility technology firm KPIT launches new technology centre in Hanoi

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Resolution 10 marks new chapter in Vietnam’s foreign investment strategy

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Vietnam emerges as one of VistaJet’s fastest-growing markets

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020