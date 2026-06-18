DHL Express and Absurd Laboratory launch upcycled fashion collection from retired courier uniforms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has started a new initiative with Hong Kong fashion designer Eric Wong, winner of the Redress Design Award 2025 "DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize", to launch the "DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection". The collection is a unique line of fashion accessories ingeniously crafted from the company's own retired courier uniforms including DHL polo shirts and cargo pants.

DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection

Absurd Laboratory online store: https://absurdlaboratory.com/

Midwest Vintage stores: https://www.instagram.com/midwestvintage/

The Redress Closet: https://redress.com.hk/shop-secondhand/

DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection



All funds raised will be donated to Redress, directly fueling the work of emerging designers as they forge exciting collaborations and advance the movement towards a more circular fashion industry. Bailey



Two-way Bucket Hat / Sling Bag This clever two-way design transforms from a stylish bucket hat into a functional sling bag, featuring the iconic DHL logo and details repurposed from the original uniforms.

Price: HK$499 Sam



Unisex Clogs Designed for everyone, this comfortable unisex slip-on is inspired by a timeless European clog. Crafted from upcycled DHL uniforms, it features a classic single-strap detail and subtle heritage accents.

4 sizes available: 36-37, 38-39, 40-41, 42-43

Price: HK$899 Frankie



Bear Earphone Case Plush Pendant (Large) A playful and practical accessory, this bear-shaped pendant features movable limbs and a discreet earphone case on its back, accented with repurposed DHL uniform trims.

Price: HK$399 Felix



Bear Plush Pendant (Small) This charming smaller bear pendant adds a touch of personality to any item, featuring movable limbs and crafted from iconic, upcycled DHL materials.

Price: HK$239

For the collection, Eric Wong brings his signature creative and sustainable mindset, blending everyday wearability with bold experimental design. He has deconstructed and creatively reimagined retired DHL polo shirts and cargo pants to create the playful "DHL x Absurd Laboratory BFFS Upcycled Collection". The result is a whimsical cast of characters, including a convertible bucket hat and sling bag, comfortable unisex clogs, and a duo of charming bear pendants with movable limbs. Each piece gives the original uniform a new and artistic life, transforming it into a statement of contemporary style.The collaboration extends beyond design through a partnership with Hong Kong–based environmental NGO Redress for a charitable sale of the collection. All profits will be donated to support Redress's work in nurturing emerging talent within its alumni network - a new generation of designers who place sustainability and circularity at the heart of their creative vision.Andy Chiang, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau, said, "We are proud to stand alongside Redress in advancing sustainability and circularity efforts in Hong Kong's fashion industry. Brought to life by visionary designer Eric Wong, this initiative reimagines our retired uniforms with creativity and purpose—reflecting our shared commitment to a more sustainable future. As a key logistics partner to the fashion industry, we are also putting this commitment into action by shipping international orders of this collection with our GoGreen Plus service, which helps reduce CO₂e emissions through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. We are also proud that all profits from this collection will go towards supporting Redress and its mission to cultivate the next generation of sustainable designers, helping to spark positive, lasting change in the industry."Eric Wong, founder of Absurd Laboratory, said, "I'm honored to collaborate with DHL and Redress on this meaningful project. Winning the DHL GoGreen Plus Alumni Prize sparked the journey, and it's rewarding to see the concept come to life. By upcycling retired DHL courier uniforms, I wanted to give overlooked materials a new narrative—creating contemporary, desirable accessories with a strong story of sustainability and circular design."Hong Kong–based designer Eric Wong has built a reputation for challenging the norms of fashion through deconstruction and upcycling. His work consistently breathes new life into pre‑existing materials that might otherwise be discarded, making him the perfect creative partner for this circular fashion initiative.The limited-edition fashion accessories will be available for purchase starting today, through the following channels:Reinforcing the project's commitment to sustainability, all overseas orders will be shipped using GoGreen Plus service, which enables shippers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuel. By participating in this charity sale, customers can acquire a unique upcycled accessory while contributing to the development of sustainable fashion. Be ready to shop with purpose and own a piece of this unique design story.To learn more about this collaboration:https://www.dhl.com/discover/en-hk/about-dhl/dhl-stories/uniform-upcycling-with-absurd-laboratory

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