DHL Hanoi Air Cargo 2025: Extra Flights Meet Tech Export Boom

HANOI, VIETNAM/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - DHL Express has bolstered its aviation network by adding significant payload capacity to its current schedule of daily flights from Hanoi, as it responds to surging export demand driven by Vietnam's rapidly expanding tech manufacturing sector. For the first half of 2025, DHL Express saw double digit increase in tech-related shipment exports from Hanoi. The new flights connect more Vietnamese businesses to their international partners and customers in key global markets, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.To facilitate this growth, DHL Express has introduced a combination of Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 freighters that operate through the week. These flights – offering over 300 tons of additional payload capacity – transport shipments from Hanoi to other regions via Hong Kong.This demonstrates DHL Express's constant review of their customer and operational needs and adjust their network accordingly to accommodate demand. The Hanoi stops were added recently to support a rapidly increasing number of tech-related shipments."Vietnam's role in global trade is accelerating, fueled by geographic advantages, a skilled workforce, and consistent inflows of foreign investment," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations & Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. "It has risen as a tech manufacturing powerhouse in recent years, especially in the northern region where Hanoi is seeing a boom in high-tech exports. By enhancing our air network in Hanoi, we are reinforcing Vietnam's role in global trade and ensuring that our customers can also capitalize on the country's growth momentum."Vietnam's upward trajectory and role in global supply chainsAs companies continue to diversify their supply chains, Vietnam has emerged as a preferred manufacturing hub—particularly for high-tech products such as laptops and electronics. The country's Ministry of Information and Communications forecasts that the ICT industry will achieve US$169.3 billion in total revenue in 2025, an 11.4% increase from 2024. Hardware and electronics exports are expected to grow by 12.3%, reaching US$ 148.5 billion. Additionally, the DHL Trade Atlas 2025 has highlighted that Vietnam is forecast to rank among the top 30 countries globally for both the speed and scale of trade growth in the next five years. Vietnam is also one of the top 20 high-growth markets identified by DHL Group, benefiting from strong geographic tailwinds and its strategic location in Southeast Asia.In recent years, DHL Express has expanded its footprint and enhanced facilities in Vietnam, as it readies itself to support the country's growth trajectory. This includes the opening of the new Hanoi Gateway facility located near the city's Noi Bai International Airport as well as the West service center in Hanoi – marking DHL Express's commitment to investing in its ground and aviation network.These developments ensure that DHL Express is well-positioned to support the country's export ambitions and the needs of international businesses operating in Vietnam.http://www.group.dhl.com/press

