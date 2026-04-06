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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DHL Express names new Asia Pacific commercial leader

April 06, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
The logistics company appointed a senior executive to oversee sales and customer development across the regional market.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2026 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has appointed Herbert Vongpusanachai as Senior Vice President, Commercial for Asia Pacific, effective April 1, 2026. Herbert, who currently serves as Managing Director for DHL Express Thailand & Indochina, will be based in Singapore for his new role.

Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President - Commercial for Asia Pacific, DHL Express
Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President - Commercial for Asia Pacific, DHL Express

Herbert brings more than two decades of leadership experience within DHL Express, having successfully helmed multiple key markets across the region. He first joined the company in 2003 as Managing Director for Thailand & Indochina, later taking on leadership of Singapore in 2008, followed by Hong Kong & Macau in 2016. Since returning to lead Thailand & Indochina in 2020, he has driven sustained year‑on‑year profitable growth, transforming the cluster into one of the region's key engines of expansion.

"Herbert has an exceptional track record of delivering strong business results while nurturing highly engaged teams across diverse markets. His deep understanding of our customers, collaborative leadership style, and ability to unearth opportunities in complex environments make him the ideal leader to drive our commercial agenda for Asia Pacific. I am confident that under his guidance, we will continue to accelerate sustainable growth across the region," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

In his new regional role, Herbert will shape and accelerate the commercial strategy for DHL Express across Asia Pacific by working with other functions to assess new sectors, routes and trade lanes with high potential for growth. He will focus on deepening customer engagement and supporting their expansion, while driving sustainable volume growth and advancing the adoption of new technologies to enhance commercial execution across markets. With his extensive country expertise and people‑first leadership style, Herbert is well‑positioned to support both regional and country teams in raising commercial performance to new levels.

"Asia Pacific remains an important anchor in global trade as seen in the latest DHL Global Connectedness Report, and this indicates the unwavering role of logistics to facilitate the flow of goods. With the newly introduced Heavyweight Express solution, which enables customers to ship heavyweight shipments with speed, certainty and reliability, I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to contribute to shaping the next chapter of DHL Express's commercial success," said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President – Commercial for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

The latest DHL Global Connectedness Report shows that the region remains a major anchor of global commerce, with multiple economies rising in global connectedness rankings and Southeast Asia firmly establishing itself as a fast‑growing trade corridor. This also mirrors one of DHL Group's strategies to better support 20 markets globally to accelerate growth; eight of them rest in Asia Pacific – underscoring the region's critical role in DHL's global network. As trade flows diversify and intra‑Asia integration deepens, this leadership appointment further strengthens DHL Express's position in Asia Pacific.

https://group.dhl.com/en.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DHL

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TagTag:
DHL Express Asia Pacific commercial

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