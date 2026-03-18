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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FPT partners with Plume for Vietnamese home Wi-Fi optimization

March 18, 2026 | 19:00
(0) user say
The Vietnamese technology conglomerate integrated the American company's cloud-managed networking platform to improve residential internet service quality.

HANOI, Vietnam and PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT Telecom, one of Vietnam's leading telecommunications and Internet service providers and a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, today announced a strategic partnership with personalized smart services pioneer Plume® to bring the globally recognized Plume Platform to FPT Telecom subscribers across Vietnam. The deployment marks a significant step in FPT Telecom's ongoing commitment to delivering the best possible in-home connectivity experience for its customers.

FPT's network leverages the Plume Platform's advanced Wi-Fi optimization and AI-informed application recognition and prioritization technologies to create a more consistent, reliable home network that adapts to the way each household uses the Internet. Whether subscribers are streaming video, joining video calls, gaming or working from home, the Plume Platform intelligently identifies and prioritizes the applications and activities that matter most, ensuring smoother performance across every connected device. Powered by cloud-based analytics and AI/machine learning, Plume continuously improves performance by learning from patterns across tens of millions of households globally, helping the network adapt to new devices and applications over time.

"Our mission at Plume is to help the world's best internet service providers deliver the best customer experience possible," said Dan Herscovici, President and CEO of Plume. "FPT's commitment to putting the customer experience first aligns perfectly with what Plume does every day for ISPs around the world, and we look forward to helping them deliver a network experience that truly reflects that commitment, powered by Wi-Fi-optimization and AI-informed application prioritization capabilities to subscribers across Vietnam."

Today's households rely on Wi-Fi for an ever-growing range of activities, from remote work and online education to high-definition streaming and smart home devices. Delivering consistent, high-performance connectivity across every corner of the home is no longer a nice-to-have; it is essential. By selecting Plume as a technology partner, FPT is taking a proactive step to meet that demand and raise the bar for the subscriber experience in Vietnam.

"At FPT, improving customer experience is always our top priority," said Mr. Le Trung, Director of Infrastructure Development and Management Center, FPT Telecom, FPT Corporation. "We are a technology pioneer in Vietnam and among the first to widely deploy Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, as well as introduce broadband services of up to 10Gbps. Building on this foundation, we continuously collaborate with leading technology partners to further enhance the quality and consistency of in-home Wi-Fi, enabling our subscribers to enjoy seamless, best-in-class connectivity for their everyday digital needs."

The Plume Platform on the FPT network delivers several AI-driven Wi-Fi optimization and security benefits to subscribers including:

  • Intelligent Wi-Fi optimization that continuously adapts the home network to improve speed, coverage and reliability for every connected device.
  • AI-informed application recognition and prioritization that identifies the apps and activities subscribers care most about — such as streaming, video calls and gaming — and ensures they perform at their best.
  • A more consistent connectivity experience across the home, reducing buffering, lag and the frustrations that come with a poorly performing network.
  • Advanced in-home security that helps protect every connected device—blocking malicious destinations and supporting capabilities like intrusion detection, IoT anomaly detection and device quarantine.

Through this partnership, FPT and Plume are working together to set a new standard for in-home Wi-Fi in Vietnam, one that places the needs and daily digital habits of subscribers at the center of everything while building trust.

Learn more at https://www.fpt.vn and https://www.plume.com

By PR Newswire

Plume Design, Inc.

What the stars mean:

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