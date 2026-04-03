Coteccons and Workday deploy human capital platform

The platform aims to build a transparent and trusted work environment where every individual is empowered to grow through clear, connected data. This partnership combines Workday AI-powered HCM platform with a deep understanding of the Vietnamese market and the unique complexities of the construction sector.

Key strategic pillars of the partnership include HR transformation, optimising employee experience, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Nguyen Trinh Thuy Trang, chief operations officer at Coteccons, stated that with the aspiration to be recognised as an industry leader, Coteccons requires a unified and intelligent platform to match its growth pace.

“Choosing Workday was a strategic, long-term move driven by cultural alignment and our approach to organisational development. Workday provides the real-time data and operational flexibility we need, rooted in a consistent philosophy: technology exists to support people. By placing our people at the centre, empowered by trust and led by fair, connected, and transparent data, Coteccons can lead the organisation in the AI era," Trang said.

Fabio Tiviti, group vice president for Field Strategy and Operations at Workday, added that Coteccons is setting a new benchmark for the construction industry by recognising that digital transformation is, at its heart, a people-first initiative.

“With Workday, Coteccons is equipping its workforce with the same enterprise AI and data-driven insights used by the world’s leading organisations,’ Tiviti said.

In a shifting macroeconomic landscape, Vietnam’s demographic strength, where 70 per cent of the population is of working age, is increasingly redefining expectations for the modern workplace. This new generation of talent prioritises rapid career progression, real-time feedback, and a seamless digital experience similar to everyday consumer apps.

To remain competitive, organisations must prioritise business transformation to build centralised data systems that optimise operations and create a long-term foundation for nurturing talent. For the construction industry, a sector traditionally slower to embrace digital transformation, Coteccons views human resource management not merely as an administrative function, but as a strategic pillar.

Partnering with Workday establishes a unified, transparent, and reliable human resource platform that enhances employee experience, empowers management to make decisions based on real-time data, and reduces reliance on manual processes.

Coteccons reports robust FY2025 results with strong revenue growth Coteccons Construction JSC has announced its financial results for Q4 and the full fiscal year 2025, reporting on-year increases in both revenue and profit, alongside a significantly expanded backlog and contract wins.