British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

September 25, 2025 | 18:13
Broadening the portfolio of markets for British pig meat in Asia has come into sharp focus as part of a major mission to Vietnam.
British pig meat expands reach to Vietnam

From September 23-25, the UK ’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) led the mission, supported by the Department for Business and Trade, to provide more market insight into Vietnam and help export businesses identify opportunities for trade.

The three-day mission included coordinated meetings for British exporters with key contacts in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.

The mission followed the recent publication of figures for the first half of 2025: the value of total UK red meat exports, including offal, were up nearly 10 per cent on-year at £966 million ($1.3 billion).

Susan Stewart, AHDB head of international trade development, said, “Pork export work adds £56 ($75.32) per head to the sector and maintaining a wide portfolio of markets is key to ensure the industry optimises the opportunities available. While the value of pig meat exports, including offal, to Vietnam in the first half of this year was worth £68,324 ($91,904), we have identified it as a market with growth potential."

Stewart further noted, “The focus of the mission to Vietnam has been very much on offal products, which are in high demand, demonstrating the value of balancing the carcass and developing markets for products that don't command major demand domestically in the UK. We have plants listed to export to Vietnam, and we are looking to grow that trade and diversify our offering across different markets in Southeast Asia.”

“Gaining further insight into consumer trends and making connections with key contacts in-market is critical in helping our pig meat exports thrive, and we were delighted to support our levy payers on this mission,” he added.

The mission forms part of AHDB's wider activity to encourage international trade development for the red meat and dairy sectors, which also includes participation in major international trade shows, inward trade missions to the UK and support for market access work.

Stewart added, "AHDB's export work is highly valued by our levy payers and our aim is to build on the successes of recent years to help ensure our red meat exports continue to thrive globally. Collaboration is key, and we will continue to work with the industry and government to help deliver tangible outcomes for the sector."

Exporting activities take up priority for pork businesses Exporting activities take up priority for pork businesses

Expanding export markets is likely to be one of the solutions to reverse the loss of momentum in live hog and pork product sales, according to industry leaders.
Vietnam among world's top 10 countries for pork consumption Vietnam among world's top 10 countries for pork consumption

Vietnam is now one of the world's top 10 countries for pork consumption, latest statistics have revealed.
UK pork firms granted access to the Vietnamese market UK pork firms granted access to the Vietnamese market

British pork producers will now have access to the Vietnamese market for the first time after Vietnamese authorities gave the go-ahead for selected pork sites acrossthe UKto start commercial trade between the two countries.

By Thanh Van

