Citi appoints Minh Ngo as country officer and banking head for Vietnam

December 05, 2025 | 13:40
(0) user say
Citi has announced the appointment of Minh Ngo as its country officer and banking head for Vietnam, as well as general director of Citi's Ho Chi Minh City branch.

Minh Ngo becomes the first Vietnamese national to assume the role of Citi's country officer since the bank began operating in Vietnam more than three decades ago.

Citi appoints Minh Ngo as country officer and banking head for Vietnam
Minh Ngo has been appointed as Citi's country officer and banking head for Vietnam

Citi has served clients in Vietnam since 1993, providing corporations, financial institutions, investors, and government organisations with a broad spectrum of financial products and services.

Over the past 30 years, Citi has supported Vietnam's economic growth, international trade connectivity, and the expansion of multinational and local businesses.

In her new role as Citi's country officer, banking head and general director for the Ho Chi Minh City branch, Minh will act as Citi's most senior representative in Vietnam and the unified face of the franchise in the local market.

She will be responsible for leading Citi's strategy across all client segments and product lines, both domestically and internationally, to ensure Citi remains the preeminent banking partner for clients operating in Vietnam.

Minh will hold direct accountability for the financial performance of the banking business, ensuring Citi delivers the full value of its global network to clients while deepening strategic partnerships across the corporate and institutional banking ecosystem.

She will lead regulatory engagement, oversee legal entity governance, and drive the execution of Citi's global transformation initiatives in Vietnam.

Additionally, Minh will be responsible for maintaining a strong risk and control environment, ensuring the highest standards of governance, compliance, and conduct to secure Citi's reputation locally.

Citi's appointment of Minh Ngo underscores the bank's long-term commitment to Vietnam and highlights the increasing strategic importance of the Vietnamese market within Citi's Asia South cluster.

Citi Foundation backs 50 organizations to boost youth employment Citi Foundation backs 50 organizations to boost youth employment

Citi Foundation has unveiled the 50 global organizations chosen to drive innovative programs that expand job opportunities for low-income youth.
Citi CEO highlights Vietnam's growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit Citi CEO highlights Vietnam's growing role at APEC 2025 CEO Summit

Citi CEO Jane Fraser highlights Vietnam's emergence as a key manufacturing hub and Asia-Pacific's pivotal role in driving global growth during her keynote address at the APEC 2025 CEO Summit in South Korea.
Citi connects Korean businesses to Vietnam's growth story Citi connects Korean businesses to Vietnam's growth story

Jaewon Hwang, head of Citi Commercial Bank Korea, shared with VIR 's Huong Thuy the way Citi facilitates trade and investment between the Vietnam and Korea, especially for medium-sized corporates.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Citi appoints Minh Ngo Minh Ngo Citi Citi Country Officer Banking head Vietnam Citi’s Ho Chi Minh City citi Asia South cluster

