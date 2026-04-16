Citi and Endowus expand partnership with credit card offering

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - As part of its strategy to lead in digital wealth, Citi is leveraging fintech to enhance its client value proposition. Citi is committed to driving Hong Kong's fintech ecosystem by playing a unique role as both a strategic investor and a collaborator. This approach is exemplified by our partnership with Endowus, a leading digital wealth advisory and investment platform. After Citi Ventures invested in the platform in August 2023, this collaboration now sets the stage for our latest joint initiative.

Building on their established relationship, Citi Hong Kong and Endowus recently launched the "Invest with Clarity, Live in Prestige" campaign, their inaugural joint credit card promotion. Through this initiative, eligible Endowus clients who successfully apply for a new Citi Prestige Card and meet specific requirements during the promotion period will receive a HK$4,000* cash reward. This offer seamlessly integrates a rewarding investment journey with the elevated dining, travel and lifestyle privileges that come with the Citi Prestige Card.



This partnership marks a key milestone, and both Citi and Endowus look forward to exploring further collaborations, including expanding the campaign to other Citi Credit Cards and across a broader spectrum of products, aiming to continuously drive financial innovation and enhance client experience.



Sarah O, Head of Digital Growth & Cards and Unsecured Lending Sales, Citi Hong Kong, said, "Our strategic collaboration with Endowus exemplifies Citi's commitment to harnessing the power of the fintech ecosystem to drive growth and innovation within our wealth business. The expanded partnership with Endowus showcases our unique, full-circle commitment to the fintech community. We are excited about the ongoing potential of this partnership to unlock even more innovative solutions for our clients."



Steffanie Yuen, Managing Director and Head of Hong Kong, Endowus said, "Citi's strategic backing as our shareholder, and recognition of our vision to help people invest with clarity significantly reflects a shared commitment to raising the bar for wealth management in Hong Kong. By pairing best-in-class digital investment tools with the lifestyle rewards of the Citi Prestige Card, we're making it easier than ever for clients to invest well and live well. We look forward to deepening our partnership to build even more innovative experiences together for the clients we serve."



*For new Citi Prestige Card clients only. Terms and conditions for the promotion apply. Details: https://endowus.com/en-hk/campaigns/terms-conditions-for-endowus-x-citi-prestige-collaboration-promotion-2026

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