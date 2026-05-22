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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Andamanda Phuket unveils premium experiences at its 100,000-square-metre water park

May 22, 2026 | 11:36
(0) user say
Andamanda Phuket, the island's largest water park at over 100,000 square metres, has announced new premium guest offerings, building on its recognition as a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice and Global Top 100 Family-Friendly Attraction in 2025.

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - Andamanda Phuket, the island's largest water park, spanning over 100,000 square meters, is inspired by Thai mythology and the Andaman Sea. A proud recipient of the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award 2025 and ranked among the Trip Best Global Top 100 Family- Friendly Attractions, Andamanda delivers a world-class tropical experience for thrill-seeker families and leisure travellers alike.

Andamanda Phuket- where thrills, culture, flavours, and family memories come together for a world-class experience unlike anything back home.

Andamanda Phuket- where thrills, culture, flavours, and family memories come together for a world-class experience unlike anything back home.

25 Attractions. 36 Slides. Zero Dull Moments.
Spread across five iconic zones inspired by Thai mythology, Andamanda offers something for every kind of visitor:
  • 36 slide lanes, from heart-pounding drops to family-friendly twists, the most in Phuket.
  • Southeast Asia's longest lazy river- 550 metres of pure relaxation winding through tropical scenery.
  • A 10,000m² wave pool- generating waves up to 3 metres high. Prepare to get knocked off your feet.
  • Private cabanas & water villas- with air conditioning and restrooms, for those who like their downtime in style.
  • Dedicated kids' zones- with lifeguards and age-appropriate splash areas, so the little ones have their own adventure.
More Than Slides - A Living Cultural Experience
Andamanda brings Thai heritage to life every single day. Daily live entertainment includes a Muay Thai showcase and "The Story of Andamanda"-a breathtaking live performance of music, dance, and Thai folklore that you will not find in any other water park in the world. The park's mythological sculptures, traditional architecture, and five legend-themed zones make every corner worth exploring and photographing.

Food for Every Taste
Andamanda's dining options are built with all guests in mind. You will find authentic Thai classics alongside international favourites, plus vegetarian, halal, and gluten-free options. Indian favourites are also well-represented: chicken and vegetable samosas, butter chicken, and fragrant biryani keep the whole family happy and energised. With multiple restaurants spread across the park, a great meal is always close by.

Tickets and Visitor Information
Tickets are available online via the official website at andamanda.com.
Advance booking is recommended to ensure availability and access to the best available rates. A full day here never feels long enough. Andamanda keeps the energy high from morning until closing.

https://www.andamandaphuket.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Andamanda Phuket

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Andamanda Phuket Water park experiences Familyfriendly attractions

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