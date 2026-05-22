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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

G.O.D reimagines hawthorn as Hong Kong-style dark chocolate sticks

May 22, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
Hong Kong lifestyle brand G.O.D has launched hawthorn dark chocolate sticks, a locally inspired take on the globally trending dark chocolate orange stick format, blending nostalgic flavour with contemporary confectionery appeal.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - Dark chocolate orange sticks have taken the world by storm—now reimagined in Hong Kong style ahead of G.O.D's 30th anniversary, with an exclusive, never-before-created flavour.

GOD Hawthorn Dark Chocolate Sticks

G.O.D. presents Hawthorn Dark Chocolate Sticks, a uniquely local reinterpretation of the beloved dark chocolate orange stick and the cherished childhood favourite: Haw Flakes.

Made in Hong Kong by a well-established chocolate manufacturer — renowned for producing for some of the world's highest-quality brands — each stick combines smooth dark chocolate with sweet and tangy hawthorn, delivering a distinctive balance of indulgence and nostalgia.

Each box contains 110g of hawthorn-filled dark chocolate sticks, individually wrapped for convenience and freshness. The charming gift box (7.5cm diameter x 7.2cm height) pays homage to the iconic design of traditional Haw Flakes.

Availability & Details
The Hawthorn Dark Chocolate Sticks are available exclusively at G.O.D. retail stores and the official e-shop, while stocks last. Each box is priced at HK$198, making it an ideal gift or a personal indulgence.

https://god.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By G.O.D. - Goods Of Desire

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
G.O.D Hawthorn dark chocolate Dark chocolate sticks Hong Kong lifestyle

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