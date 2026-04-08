Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FTSE Russell confirms Vietnam market reclassification

April 08, 2026 | 10:15
(0) user say
FTSE Russell, the global index provider, has confirmed the reclassification of Vietnam to secondary emerging market status, effective from September 21, 2026.
FTSE Russell confirms Vietnam market reclassification

FTSE Russell on April 7 published the results of its March semi-annual country classification review for countries monitored by its global equity and fixed income indices. The March interim assessment considered progress in enabling access to global brokers, which is essential to support index replication and meet the needs of the international investment community.

It recognises the progress made by the Vietnamese market authorities in evolving market infrastructure, including the removal of the prefunding requirement for foreign institutional investors through the implementation of a non-prefunding model and the establishment of a formal process for handling failed trades.

Since the September 2025 annual review, Vietnam has continued to advance the development of the Global Broker model. Regulatory bodies, onshore and global brokers, custodians, and buy‑side firms have aligned on the key operational components needed for implementation, with the remaining work focused on finalising bilateral agreements between global and local brokers.

FTSE Russell notes that Vietnam has demonstrated sufficient progress ahead of the planned reclassification in September. It confirmed that Vietnam meets all criteria for secondary emerging market status under the FTSE Equity Country Classification Framework, and will continue to monitor developments closely ahead of the September date.

David Sol, global head of Policy at FTSE Russell, said, "We welcome the continued progress made by the Vietnamese market authorities in aligning with international standards. The March interim review confirms that the key enhancements required to support the planned reclassification in September 2026 remain on track.”

To support an orderly transition and accommodate local market capacity considerations, Vietnam’s inclusion in FTSE Russell’s global equity indices will be implemented in multiple tranches, beginning in September and concluding in 2027.

FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026 FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026

FTSE Russell has released the plan to implement the reclassification of Vietnam from frontier to secondary emerging market status.
Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress

On February 5 at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi received a working delegation from FTSE Russell, led by CEO Fiona Bassett.
SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam is strengthening its engagement with FTSE Russell to advance market reforms and deepen Vietnam’s integration into global capital markets.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FTSE Russell Vietnam's stock market market upgrade emergin market stock

Related Contents

State Securities Commission issues warning on unlicensed capital-raising

State Securities Commission issues warning on unlicensed capital-raising

Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

Masan Consumer lifts foreign ownership limit to 100 per cent

Securities firms target double-digit growth despite market volatility

Securities firms target double-digit growth despite market volatility

Domestic fundamentals hold firm as markets reprice global risk

Domestic fundamentals hold firm as markets reprice global risk

Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Vietcap’s VAD 2026 draws strong global investor turnout

Latest News ⁄ Money

Corporate bond market shows early recovery signs in 2026

Corporate bond market shows early recovery signs in 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City urban cooperation set with French businesses

Ho Chi Minh City urban cooperation set with French businesses

Hospitality and branded residential market seek growth

Hospitality and branded residential market seek growth

US business delegation heads to Vietnam to foster cooperation

US business delegation heads to Vietnam to foster cooperation

Vietnam announces national strategy for innovative startups

Vietnam announces national strategy for innovative startups

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020