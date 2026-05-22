China and ASEAN launch joint trade information platform in Nanning

NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - The China-ASEAN Business and Trade Information Platform was officially launched in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

A sub-forum themed international exchange and mutual learning of cyber civilization at the 2026 China Internet Civilization Conference is held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 19, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Taiyuan)

The platform offers comprehensive information services and an international communication platform to support economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.Built and operated by China News Network, the official website of China News Service, the platform serves as ASEAN trade agencies, industry associations, overseas Chinese communities, and cross-border enterprises, providing one-stop trade information services.China News Service will leverage its strengths to build the China-ASEAN Business and Trade Information Platform into an influential and dynamic communication channel that promotes information sharing and provides services, to facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges between China and ASEAN countries.Currently, a trade information network between China and ASEAN countries has been built, with key content covering policy explanations, market conditions, investment promotion, business cooperation, and industry analysis, to comprehensively support cross-border trade activities.Prior to the platform's launch, representatives from government departments, media outlets, research institutes, and universities in China and multiple ASEAN countries participated in discussions on economic and trade information exchange between China and ASEAN countries, as well as the development of the platform.Consular officials from ASEAN member states including Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam, stationed in Nanning expressed their hopes for enhancing China-ASEAN economic and trade connectivity as well as people-to-people ties through information sharing.Against the backdrop of the signing of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, the platform serves as an information bridge for expanding cooperation, promoting trade, enhancing industrial upgrade, and achieving mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, they said.They hope that the platform will play a greater role in trade facilitation and logistics services, empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and investment policies and regulatory measures, while helping share cooperation stories between China and ASEAN countries.

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