Eden at Botanica CT to open Penang's first integrated senior living resort in 2027

PENANG, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - Eden at Botanica CT, the first integrated senior living resort in Penang, is set to open in 2027 in Balik Pulau. Developed by Eden at Botanica CT Sdn Bhd, a joint venture between Botanica Hills Sdn Bhd and Eden-On-The-Park Sdn Bhd, the project brings together retirement living, wellness and healthcare, lifestyle and community in one purpose-built ecosystem offering older adults a purposeful and independent way of life.



Founded by Dato' Seri Kenny Ong, Director of Eden at Botanica CT and Chairman of MTT Group, together with Victor Fong, Director of Eden at Botanica CT, the development comprises 350 purpose-built residential units within a thoughtfully designed environment that supports comfortable, secure and independent living. The residence is intended primarily for individuals aged 60 and above, while also welcoming secondary residents, including adult children below the age of 60, fostering a supportive multigenerational community.



Nestled in a self-contained, self-sustaining township in Penang's Balik Pulau known for its agricultural tourism - with durian, nutmeg, and clove products as its attractions - Eden at Botanica CT, with its low-density surroundings exudes a perfect retreat-like home setting within easy reach of the city.



Residents enjoy access to a range of integrated amenities, including a dedicated care centre and lifestyle and recreational facilities. These are complemented by services such as licensed nursing care at the care residence, medical record management, 24-hour carers on standby for emergencies, wellness and activity programmes, as well as optional on-demand services including housekeeping, dining and home nursing assistance at an additional fee.



Further enhancing the development's comprehensive care ecosystem, a medical centre located within the wider Botanica.CT township is just minutes away, providing residents with convenient access to additional healthcare services whenever needed.



Designed with retirement living in mind, the residences incorporate practical features such as wider layouts and lower switch points to enhance accessibility and ease of movement. Beyond the homes, shared spaces and recreational facilities are curated to encourage social interaction and active living, while a robust security system provides added peace of mind. Together, these elements create a balanced environment where residents can enjoy rest and rejuvenation, while remaining socially connected and supported in their day-to-day lives.



While Malaysia is steadily transitioning towards being an 'aged nation', a term referring to a country where 14% or more of its population is aged 65 and above, the demographic change is accompanied by a growing demand for active living by senior citizens - especially those in urban areas.



"Many now are looking to remain independent and continue contributing to society," says MTT Group of Companies' Group Property and Asset Director, Mr Leonard Theng, adding that the company developed Eden at Botanica CT to honour retirement as a new phase of life that connects rather than isolates, and promotes independent living rather than restriction. "It is our vision to provide discerning seniors with a home that could bring about the desired sense of peace, purpose, connection, and continued growth."



Currently, most senior living facilities offer paid stays as opposed to actually owning one's home. "Our holistic concept to housing is ideal for multigenerational families as the adult children can rest assured that their parents are well taken cared off while the latter will not feel they are burdening their offspring," continues Theng.



While most senior citizens may want their mornings to be unhurried and free from deadlines and duties, they still expect their days to be purposeful. They want to feel connected - through family, friendship, or shared routines. This simple yet profound desire to feel the vibrancy of life is achievable at Eden at Botanica CT where distinguished seniors have the space to do what truly matters to them.



The property is a shared vision by two experienced companies, Eden-On-The-Park Sdn Bhd, an award-winning fully accredited aged care provider in Malaysia and Botanica Hills Sdn Bhd. Together, they envisage an integrated senior living concept that embraces a holistic environment where residents can enjoy a quality retirement lifestyle.



When independence is respected and a sense of belonging is cultivated, one can create communities where people do not simply reside - they thrive, contribute, and most importantly, continue to evolve right from their home.



Eden at Botanica CT (EABC) is scheduled to be completed in July 2027. Visit our sales gallery for viewing of our show homes. For enquiries and registration, please visit https://www.edenatbotanicact.com.my/

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