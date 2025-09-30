Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Citi connects Vietnam’s growth to global opportunity

September 30, 2025 | 15:41
(0) user say
Cecile Gambardella, Citi's head of sales for Japan, Asia North, Australia, and Asia South, spoke with VIR's Huong Thuy about the rising role of Vietnam in regional and global markets.
Citi connects Vietnam’s growth to global opportunity
Cecile Gambardella, Citi's head of sales for Japan, Asia North, Australia, and Asia South

Vietnam has one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, attracting strong foreign investment and expanding its financial sector. From your perspective, what role do you see Vietnam playing within Citi's broader Asia-Pacific strategy, and which sectors or opportunities stand out the most?

Vietnam has been performing exceptionally well. In the first half of 2025, GDP growth reached 7.5 per cent, supported by both a broadening export base and a strong recovery in domestic demand. This momentum, combined with its strategic location and deepening integration into global supply chains, makes Vietnam one of the most dynamic markets in Asia today.

For Citi, Vietnam plays a pivotal role within our broader Asia-Pacific strategy. We are seeing rising investments from multinationals, and our priority is to support those capital and trade flows. Citi is the network bank, our role is to connect the world to Vietnam, and Vietnam to the world. We do business in more than 180 countries and are uniquely positioned to help global clients expand here and to support Vietnamese corporations as they move beyond their home market into the region and beyond.

We are also heavily focused on digital innovation. Citi has invested in platforms that enable clients to transact globally, 24/7, improving liquidity and working capital. In diverse markets, Citi delivers unparalleled access to global liquidity across FX, fixed income, equities, commodities, and derivatives, all backed by local insights and global best practices in execution and risk management. This combination of network, digital, and markets expertise positions us as the long-term partner for corporate clients in Vietnam and global clients with business in Vietnam.

As head of sales for Asia South, Japan, Asia North, and Australia, what key trends are shaping customer needs across Asia-Pacific, and how does Vietnam align with or differ from them?

The first major trend is the strength of Asia-to-Asia flows. More than half of Asia's trade is now intra-regional, and Vietnam is right at the heart of this. It is attracting new supply chain investment from Asia, while Vietnamese firms themselves are investing regionally. Citi has built its institutional business around supporting these flows.

Another key trend is the demand for insight and risk management in an increasingly complex environment. Clients are navigating volatility in currencies, commodities, and rates. Citi's Markets teams deliver proprietary research, analytics, and tailored solutions that help clients understand market dynamics, manage risks, and seize opportunities.

In a dynamic and challenging Asia-Pacific market environment, our sales teams act as a critical resource, helping clients understand complex market movements, manage risks effectively, and capitalise on strategic shifts.

At the core of our approach is a deep commitment to understanding our clients' unique objectives and challenges. We serve as trusted advisor, delivering tailored, sophisticated solutions across the full spectrum of markets products to meet their specific hedging, investment, and financing needs.

You've led markets in Europe and now across Asia. How does that experience influence your approach in Vietnam?

Global experience gives perspective on how Vietnam can maximize its international integration. The country is a party to 17 free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EVFTA and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which open enormous export opportunities. Europe, for example, is already Vietnam's second-largest export market, but the EVFTA is still underutilised, meaning there is room for long-term growth.

In terms of sectors, Vietnam is rapidly moving up the value chain. We see major opportunities in high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, and digital transformation. These align with global trends such as supply chain diversification and the green transition.

Our approach is to combine global best practices with deep local engagement. In Vietnam, relationships and trust matter deeply, as does strict adherence to regulatory and compliance standards.

We listen closely to our clients, tailor solutions to their specific context, and ensure that we bring both innovation and stability. That balance, global knowledge with local understanding, is key to building enduring partnerships across corporates, financial institutions, and the public sector.

With rapid digital transformation, sustainability goals, and evolving capital markets, what are the biggest opportunities and challenges for financial institutions in Asia-Pacific, and how is Citi supporting clients in Vietnam?

Over the next five years, financial institutions in Asia-Pacific will be navigating three powerful forces of change.

The first is digital transformation. The opportunity is greater efficiency and connectivity, enabling clients to manage business globally in real time. The challenge is cybersecurity and the need for continuous investment.

Citi is investing heavily in next-generation platforms and fintech partnerships, and in Vietnam, we've been recognised as the country's best digital bank for corporates.

The second big force is sustainability. Asia will need trillions in green investment over the coming decade. Citi has committed $1 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030, and in Vietnam, we are already supporting clients with green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and renewable energy projects.

The challenge lies in setting clear standards and helping clients build environmental, social, and governance capacity, but we see far more opportunity than risk.

The third force is the evolution of capital markets in Asia-Pacific. Regional markets are deepening, creating new financing and investment opportunities. Vietnam's market is growing rapidly, with record equity trading volumes and increasing corporate bond activity.

Citi bridges Vietnamese clients to global capital markets, provides sophisticated hedging solutions, and works with regulators to support market development and stability.

In short, Vietnam is entering a new phase of growth. The opportunities are significant, and the challenges are real. Citi is here for the long term, combining global expertise with local insights to help our clients navigate this transformation. When our clients succeed, we succeed, and we are excited to be part of Vietnam's journey.

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

The latest Citi Global Perspectives and Solutions (GPS) report has found that Vietnam and India could benefit the most from supply chain shifts thanks to the similarities in industrial structure.
Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 honored Citi Vietnam in the category of local Best Commercial Bank.
Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Hundreds of Citi Vietnam employees and their families joined Global Community Day 2025 on June 7.

By Huong Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
citi regional and global markets broader APAC strategy corporate clients Asia’s trade APAC market

Related Contents

Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive

Citi Vietnam holds annual blood drive

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

Vietnam’s growth recovery exceeds expectations

Vietnam’s growth recovery exceeds expectations

Citi Vietnam planting trees as part of community goals

Citi Vietnam planting trees as part of community goals

Carbon market to scale investment required for climate finance

Carbon market to scale investment required for climate finance

Citi forecasts positive outlook for Vietnamese economy

Citi forecasts positive outlook for Vietnamese economy

Citi remains upbeat about Vietnam's economic outlook

Citi remains upbeat about Vietnam's economic outlook

Citi’s new appointees underline commitment to support client growth

Citi’s new appointees underline commitment to support client growth

Citi Renews “Buy” Call on Fosun

Citi Renews “Buy” Call on Fosun

Citi CEO named ‘Banker of The Year’ at Euromoney Awards 2025

Citi CEO named ‘Banker of The Year’ at Euromoney Awards 2025

Citi raises forecast for Vietnam’s 2025 GDP growth

Citi raises forecast for Vietnam’s 2025 GDP growth

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Citi Vietnam celebrates 20th anniversary of Global Community Day

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ CEO Talk

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

ACCA unveils first Vietnamese IFRS terminology for international standards

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

Vietnam’s banking sector enters data-driven era

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

ADB lifts Vietnam GDP forecast to 6.7 per cent for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020