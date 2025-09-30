Citi connects Vietnam’s growth to global opportunity

Cecile Gambardella, Citi's head of sales for Japan, Asia North, Australia, and Asia South

Vietnam has one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia, attracting strong foreign investment and expanding its financial sector. From your perspective, what role do you see Vietnam playing within Citi's broader Asia-Pacific strategy, and which sectors or opportunities stand out the most?

Vietnam has been performing exceptionally well. In the first half of 2025, GDP growth reached 7.5 per cent, supported by both a broadening export base and a strong recovery in domestic demand. This momentum, combined with its strategic location and deepening integration into global supply chains, makes Vietnam one of the most dynamic markets in Asia today.

For Citi, Vietnam plays a pivotal role within our broader Asia-Pacific strategy. We are seeing rising investments from multinationals, and our priority is to support those capital and trade flows. Citi is the network bank, our role is to connect the world to Vietnam, and Vietnam to the world. We do business in more than 180 countries and are uniquely positioned to help global clients expand here and to support Vietnamese corporations as they move beyond their home market into the region and beyond.

We are also heavily focused on digital innovation. Citi has invested in platforms that enable clients to transact globally, 24/7, improving liquidity and working capital. In diverse markets, Citi delivers unparalleled access to global liquidity across FX, fixed income, equities, commodities, and derivatives, all backed by local insights and global best practices in execution and risk management. This combination of network, digital, and markets expertise positions us as the long-term partner for corporate clients in Vietnam and global clients with business in Vietnam.

As head of sales for Asia South, Japan, Asia North, and Australia, what key trends are shaping customer needs across Asia-Pacific, and how does Vietnam align with or differ from them?

The first major trend is the strength of Asia-to-Asia flows. More than half of Asia's trade is now intra-regional, and Vietnam is right at the heart of this. It is attracting new supply chain investment from Asia, while Vietnamese firms themselves are investing regionally. Citi has built its institutional business around supporting these flows.

Another key trend is the demand for insight and risk management in an increasingly complex environment. Clients are navigating volatility in currencies, commodities, and rates. Citi's Markets teams deliver proprietary research, analytics, and tailored solutions that help clients understand market dynamics, manage risks, and seize opportunities.

In a dynamic and challenging Asia-Pacific market environment, our sales teams act as a critical resource, helping clients understand complex market movements, manage risks effectively, and capitalise on strategic shifts.

At the core of our approach is a deep commitment to understanding our clients' unique objectives and challenges. We serve as trusted advisor, delivering tailored, sophisticated solutions across the full spectrum of markets products to meet their specific hedging, investment, and financing needs.

You've led markets in Europe and now across Asia. How does that experience influence your approach in Vietnam?

Global experience gives perspective on how Vietnam can maximize its international integration. The country is a party to 17 free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EVFTA and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which open enormous export opportunities. Europe, for example, is already Vietnam's second-largest export market, but the EVFTA is still underutilised, meaning there is room for long-term growth.

In terms of sectors, Vietnam is rapidly moving up the value chain. We see major opportunities in high-tech manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, and digital transformation. These align with global trends such as supply chain diversification and the green transition.

Our approach is to combine global best practices with deep local engagement. In Vietnam, relationships and trust matter deeply, as does strict adherence to regulatory and compliance standards.

We listen closely to our clients, tailor solutions to their specific context, and ensure that we bring both innovation and stability. That balance, global knowledge with local understanding, is key to building enduring partnerships across corporates, financial institutions, and the public sector.

With rapid digital transformation, sustainability goals, and evolving capital markets, what are the biggest opportunities and challenges for financial institutions in Asia-Pacific, and how is Citi supporting clients in Vietnam?

Over the next five years, financial institutions in Asia-Pacific will be navigating three powerful forces of change.

The first is digital transformation. The opportunity is greater efficiency and connectivity, enabling clients to manage business globally in real time. The challenge is cybersecurity and the need for continuous investment.

Citi is investing heavily in next-generation platforms and fintech partnerships, and in Vietnam, we've been recognised as the country's best digital bank for corporates.

The second big force is sustainability. Asia will need trillions in green investment over the coming decade. Citi has committed $1 trillion to sustainable finance by 2030, and in Vietnam, we are already supporting clients with green bonds, sustainability-linked loans, and renewable energy projects.

The challenge lies in setting clear standards and helping clients build environmental, social, and governance capacity, but we see far more opportunity than risk.

The third force is the evolution of capital markets in Asia-Pacific. Regional markets are deepening, creating new financing and investment opportunities. Vietnam's market is growing rapidly, with record equity trading volumes and increasing corporate bond activity.

Citi bridges Vietnamese clients to global capital markets, provides sophisticated hedging solutions, and works with regulators to support market development and stability.

In short, Vietnam is entering a new phase of growth. The opportunities are significant, and the challenges are real. Citi is here for the long term, combining global expertise with local insights to help our clients navigate this transformation. When our clients succeed, we succeed, and we are excited to be part of Vietnam's journey.

