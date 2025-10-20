Corporate

Citi boosts ties with Vietnamese corporates through FX Bootcamp

October 20, 2025 | 11:44
(0) user say
Citi Markets has strengthened engagement with Vietnamese corporates through a specialised FX Bootcamp in Singapore, offering in-depth insights into currency markets and risk management.

Held on October 2–3, the two-day FX Bootcamp gathered 12 participants from nine leading companies operating in Vietnam. The programme provided practical knowledge on foreign exchange markets, risk mitigation, and innovative hedging solutions, reinforcing Citi’s role as a trusted FX partner while deepening client relationships and exploring new business opportunities.

Sue Lee, Citi Asia South’s head of Markets, delivered the opening remarks, while Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s markets head, shared perspectives on Vietnam’s evolving economic landscape and opportunities for corporate clients in the market.

Key sessions at the bootcamp featured in-depth discussions on FX and FX Options applications in offshore markets, live demonstrations of Citi’s digital tools and risk management platforms, and presentations on tailored cross-border funding solutions under emerging-market jurisdictions.

Citi boosts ties with Vietnamese corporates through FX Bootcamp
Vandana Bhatter (left), Citi’s head of Corporate FX Sales (Japan, Asia North and Australia, Asia South), and Trung Hoang, Citi Vietnam Markets’ Corporate Sales and Solutions head

Participants explored Citi’s global commodities platform and commodity financing solutions that support diversified treasury needs.

Citi’s senior management team also provided comprehensive updates on global FX market trends, analysed the drivers of the market, and introduced Citi’s Emerging Markets Cross-Border Treasury capabilities, underscoring Citi’s commitment to serving clients’ treasury and liquidity requirements across the region.

A highlight of the event was a tour of the Dealing Room, where participants experienced an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of Citi’s FX trading floor, deepening their confidence in Citi’s execution excellence and market-leading capabilities.

“The FX Bootcamp reaffirmed Citi’s long-term commitment to our clients’ success. It was a valuable opportunity for us to deliver strategic FX insights and strengthen partnerships with key corporate clients in Vietnam. We remain highly confident in the broad-based growth potential of Vietnam’s economy as its domestic demand continues to accelerate,” said Trung Hoang, Citi Vietnam Markets’ Corporate Sales and Solutions head.

Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam Citi launches AI tools for employees in Vietnam

Citi has expanded the rollout of its generative AI tools to employees across key Asian markets, marking a significant step towards enhancing productivity and innovation.
Citi connects Vietnam’s growth to global opportunity Citi connects Vietnam’s growth to global opportunity

Cecile Gambardella, Citi's head of sales for Japan, Asia North, Australia, and Asia South, spoke with VIR's Huong Thuy about the rising role of Vietnam in regional and global markets.
Citi eyes Vietnam’s forex trade as investors pile in ahead of market upgrade Citi eyes Vietnam’s forex trade as investors pile in ahead of market upgrade

It's been a very active year for the forex trade business, said Citi's global forex head Flavio Figueiredo.

By Huong Thuy

Vietnam Corporate Clients FX Bootcamp Foreign Exchange Markets Risk Management Strategies Innovative Hedging Solutions Emerging Market Jurisdictions Commodity Financing Solutions citi

