Citi boosts ties with Vietnamese corporates through FX Bootcamp

Held on October 2–3, the two-day FX Bootcamp gathered 12 participants from nine leading companies operating in Vietnam. The programme provided practical knowledge on foreign exchange markets, risk mitigation, and innovative hedging solutions, reinforcing Citi’s role as a trusted FX partner while deepening client relationships and exploring new business opportunities.

Sue Lee, Citi Asia South’s head of Markets, delivered the opening remarks, while Minh Ngo, Citi Vietnam’s markets head, shared perspectives on Vietnam’s evolving economic landscape and opportunities for corporate clients in the market.

Key sessions at the bootcamp featured in-depth discussions on FX and FX Options applications in offshore markets, live demonstrations of Citi’s digital tools and risk management platforms, and presentations on tailored cross-border funding solutions under emerging-market jurisdictions.

Vandana Bhatter (left), Citi’s head of Corporate FX Sales (Japan, Asia North and Australia, Asia South), and Trung Hoang, Citi Vietnam Markets’ Corporate Sales and Solutions head

Participants explored Citi’s global commodities platform and commodity financing solutions that support diversified treasury needs.

Citi’s senior management team also provided comprehensive updates on global FX market trends, analysed the drivers of the market, and introduced Citi’s Emerging Markets Cross-Border Treasury capabilities, underscoring Citi’s commitment to serving clients’ treasury and liquidity requirements across the region.

A highlight of the event was a tour of the Dealing Room, where participants experienced an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of Citi’s FX trading floor, deepening their confidence in Citi’s execution excellence and market-leading capabilities.

“The FX Bootcamp reaffirmed Citi’s long-term commitment to our clients’ success. It was a valuable opportunity for us to deliver strategic FX insights and strengthen partnerships with key corporate clients in Vietnam. We remain highly confident in the broad-based growth potential of Vietnam’s economy as its domestic demand continues to accelerate,” said Trung Hoang, Citi Vietnam Markets’ Corporate Sales and Solutions head.

