Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

September 10, 2025 | 15:23
(0) user say
RHD models, 800-V super-charge and bilingual HarmonyOS cockpit tee up UK and Germany sales—target 100 dealerships before 2026.
MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2025 - Changan showcased its CHANGAN DEEPAL and AVATR products at IAA Mobility 2025 on Monday. Under the theme "Changan: Sharing the Future," the company presented its latest electrification and intelligent technologies across three dedicated exhibition areas.

Changan displayed multiple models for European audiences, including the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05, S07, and AVATR 06, 07, 012, as well as unveiling AVATR's first concept car, the Xpectra. The exhibition also featured cutting-edge technologies such as the Golden Shield solid-state battery, the New BlueCore HE1.5NA hybrid-dedicated engine, the New BlueCore electric drive system, and the SDA Pilot, all representing industry-advancing innovations that attracted significant attention from attendees, industry experts, and media.

Beyond unveiling its latest models and technologies, Changan reinforced its long-term commitment to the European market. "'In Europe, for Europe' encapsulates our stance and resolve. Changan is dedicated to long-term growth and deep local integration," said Zhao Fei, General Manager, China Changan Automobile Group.

With over two decades of presence in Europe, including R&D centers in the UK, Italy, and Germany, Changan boasts the capability to develop products tailored to European consumers' needs. Changan's European product lineup will include both BEVs and PHEVs, with the CHANGAN DEEPAL S07 and S05 as the first BEV models entering Europe. Featuring over 150 market-specific adaptations and achieving the highest 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating, the S07 has already been launched in Norway and Germany and is set to debut in the UK. As one of Changan's strategic models for success in Europe, the CHANGAN DEEPAL S05 made its official European debut at the IAA.

From the establishment of its Turin Design Center in 2001 to its prominent presence at the 2025 Munich IAA motor show, Changan has steadily evolved into a leader through continuous technological innovation and market expansion. As it accelerates globalization, Changan is forging ahead with electrification and intelligent technologies as core competencies, striving to become a globally competitive automotive enterprise.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Changan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ChangAn IAA Mobility 2025 CHANGAN DEEPAL

