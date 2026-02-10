Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Changan Unveils Testing Season and Battery Strategy

February 10, 2026 | 11:58
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker commenced its annual testing programme featuring software intelligence updates and sodium-ion battery development initiatives.
YAKESHI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 February 2026 – Changan Automobile held a release event themed "Changan SDA Intelligence Update & Global Launch of Sodium-Ion Battery Strategy" in Yakeshi, Inner Mongolia. During the event, Changan formally unveiled its global sodium-ion battery strategy and announced the commencement of its 2026 Global Testing Season.

Changan is accelerating the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology as part of its global battery strategy. Tan Benhong, Chief Brand Officer of China Changan Automobile Group, noted that Changan will continue to roll out new sodium-ion battery–equipped vehicles across multiple brands in the near future.

"From extreme conditions to everyday driving — every pursuit of limits at Changan ultimately serves to protect each of our users' everyday journeys." stated Mr. Tan.

Under extreme low temperatures, sodium-ion battery systems demonstrated stable discharge capability, with validation extending beyond minus 40 degrees Celsius. To verify intrinsic safety, Changan and CATL conducted extreme abuse tests exceeding national standards, including compression, nail penetration, drilling, and full cutting under full charge, all without fire, explosion, smoke, or thermal runaway.

SDA Intelligence: Validation in Extreme Conditions

The launch also showcased SDA Intelligence, which moves beyond passive safety into proactive, AI-driven vehicle stabilization. During live extreme-cold testing in Yakeshi, vehicles from AVATR and Changan brands—including the CS Series, CHANGAN DEEPAL, and CHANGAN NEVO—were subjected to real-world scenarios under severe low-temperature conditions.

The AVATR 12 completed an ice-surface emergency lane-change following a tire blowout at 80 km/h. CHANGAN NEVO Q05 identified obstacles on low-friction ice during an Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) challenge and achieved a controlled emergency halt. CHANGAN DEEPAL L06 demonstrated rapid posture adjustments during a high-speed circular drift challenge on snow.

User-facing safety at Changan is built on a validation-first approach supported by a robust verification system and globally advanced laboratory infrastructure, including the Western Automotive Proving Ground and the CHANGAN SDA Lab, enabling comprehensive, all-scenario validation across the full vehicle lifecycle.

Yakeshi is only the starting point. The 2026 Global Testing Season will include Southeast Asia for high-humidity durability and the European Alps for high-altitude chassis tuning. In Eurasia, Changan will conduct winter testing centered on confidence in ice and snow, with AVATR 12 as the test vehicle. In Latin America, Changan will carry out a Mexico cross-country drive from Cancun to Merida, focusing on long-distance reliability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Changan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ChangAn Changan Automobile Sodium-Ion Battery Strategy

Related Contents

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

Changan unleashes Ocean service wave

ChangAn Reveals Global Expansion Roadmap After Launch of First NEV Plant in Thailand

ChangAn Reveals Global Expansion Roadmap After Launch of First NEV Plant in Thailand

Europe Becomes a New Strategic Hub for ChangAn Automobile's "Vast Ocean Plan" as Global Growth Accelerates

Europe Becomes a New Strategic Hub for ChangAn Automobile's "Vast Ocean Plan" as Global Growth Accelerates

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Thailand Emerges as Regional CNY Destination

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

Guinness Malaysia Creates Late-Night Football Experience

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Firm Debuts on Innovation Board

Taiwan AI Cybersecurity Firm Debuts on Innovation Board

Pacific Place Launches Whimsical Gallop Installation

Pacific Place Launches Whimsical Gallop Installation

Heidelberg Reports Profitability Improvement

Heidelberg Reports Profitability Improvement

Skylon Partners COBNB for Enhanced Hotel Services

Skylon Partners COBNB for Enhanced Hotel Services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

Survey Reveals ANZ Skin Cancer Risk Gap

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

InfoComm China Releases AV Market Report

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Spark Math Introduces CPA-Based Global Programme

Johnson Johnson Debuts Multifocal Toric Contact Lens

Johnson Johnson Debuts Multifocal Toric Contact Lens

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020