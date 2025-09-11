Corporate

SERES Super Range-Extender IAA 2025: 1,200km EV Range, 3.8L/100km

September 11, 2025 | 03:00
(0) user say
Compact 1.5T generator adds 700km on liquid fuel, targeting European OEMs seeking cost-effective long-range e-mobility without big batteries.

MUNICH, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, SERES Power celebrated the global launch of its latest-generation SERES Super Range-Extender System, high-efficiency engine technology, and new-generation distributed e-Drive system during IAA MOBILITY 2025. More than 60 representatives from AVL, Bosch, Mahle, Schaeffler, Valeo, Stellantis, Mubea, Infineon and other companies, and international media attended this technology launch and salon event. Taking this opportunity, SERES Power will continue to carry out collaborative innovation with supply chain partners, jointly provide safer, more intelligent, and more convenient intelligent mobility solutions for global users.

The new generation of SERES Super Range-Extender System is based on "Saiyi (C2E) Range-Extender Architecture" and "RoboREX Intelligent Control Technology", featuring three leading advantages: quiet, highly integrated, and highly efficient. The C2E Architecture adopts All-in-ONE integrated design concept, with deep integration of engine and motor, control systems, and housing to enable ultimate compactness and cost control. RoboREX revolutionizes the range-extender's operating mode from passive to active control, enabling intelligent active energy management.

In terms of efficiency performance, the comprehensive fuel consumption is reduced by 15%, noise perception is reduced by 90%, the actual efficiency reaches 3.65 kWh/L, and the maximum thermal efficiency reaches 44.8%, leading among mass-produced range-extenders.

The distributed electric drive technology can significantly improve the drive experience with safety pleasure. SERES has always believed that "safety is the ultimate luxury". SERES Power is actively developing the distributed e-drive systems, including dual-motor, three-motor, and four-motor distributed architecture, which can meet the power needs of vehicles from Class A to Class D.

It is reported that vehicles equipped with range-extended technology have become a top choice among high-end luxury consumers, offering convenient and efficient mobility without range or charging anxiety. As a pioneer and leader in range-extender technology, SERES has obtained over 3,900 patents and won over 100 honors.

SERES Super Range-Extender System has been widely applied and achieved success in China, helping AITO achieve strong sales. As of now, REEV AITO sales top 750,000 units. AITO 9 leads the ¥500,000-level luxury car segment.

SERES is currently cooperating with 25 industry partners. In 2024, SERES Power achieved an annual revenue of 9.2 billion yuan, with 132% year-on-year growth. The sales volume of its powertrains surpassed 600,000 units, and its motor and electronic control products exceeded 900,000 units.

By PR Newswire

SERES

TagTag:
SERES Super IAA Mobility 2025 SERES Power

