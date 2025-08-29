Changan unleashes Ocean service wave

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 - "Skills beyond borders, service beyond boundaries" – On August 27-28, 2025, ChangAn Automobile successfully hosted its 1Global Service Skills Competition in Bangkok, Thailand. The event brought together 45 contestants from 19 countries to demonstrate expertise across three key disciplines: service contest, engine mechanical troubleshooting, and vehicle electrical system troubleshooting – a comprehensive showcase of ChangAn's professional service capabilities and talent development on the global stage.As the first global service skills competition organized by a Chinese auto brand, this landmark event not only demonstrated ChangAn's worldwide service strength, but also marked a strategic advancement of its "Vast Ocean Plan", the company's initiative driving globalization. Through talent development and localized integration, ChangAn is building a robust overseas service network, committed to delivering reliable, professional, and customer-centric experiences worldwide.From January to July 2025, ChangAn recorded 1,565,860 vehicle sales, a 4.07% year-on-year increase of, including 348,825 overseas deliveries, up 34.5% year-on-year. This robust global growth is underpinned by ChangAn's sustained development of its service infrastructure. In 2024, ChangAn launched its global user brand label "withU" and accelerated its overseas "ChangAn Premium Service Experience", establishing an integrated "One Network, Three Systems" service framework. This includes 14,000+ global service outlets, 5 global central warehouses, 82 national warehouses, 4 overseas call centers and the pilot-operated "Super Three-Electric Repair Centers". Notably, ChangAn has been listed in BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders for two consecutive years.By promoting the efficient integration of "ChangAn Standards" and "local needs," ChangAn ensures that its service experiences are both globally consistent and locally attentive. In doing so, ChangAn has created a new model for corporate service standards and set a new benchmark for service development in the industry.Looking ahead, ChangAn remains committed to refining its full-cycle customer service ecosystem while upholding its philosophy — "Advanced technology builds exceptional products; premium service creates memorable experiences", to jointly shape the future of mobility with global users.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.