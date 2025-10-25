Cargill marks 30 years of investment and community impact in Vietnam

During this time, the company has invested over $200 million across its core businesses and established a trusted partnership with Vietnam’s farmers, agribusinesses, and local communities. To commemorate the milestone, Cargill inaugurated its 125th Cargill Cares school in Gia Lai province, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Vietnam.

Since 1995, Cargill has been playing a proactive role in Vietnam’s agricultural transformation. With businesses spreading across animal nutrition and health, food, and agriculture and trading, Cargill today operates seven feed mills, a premix plant, a grain and oilseed warehouse, a product distribution centre, and a swine nucleus farm, providing jobs for more than 1,100 employees nationwide.

Cargill’s agriculture and trading business has recently secured over 1.7 million metric tonnes of US commodities through strategic MoUs, strengthening Vietnam’s access to global supply chains. By facilitating trade flows, introducing international best practices, and supporting farmers with world-class genetics, food safety, traceability and digital solutions, the company has been working relentlessly to reinforce Vietnam’s integration into the global agriculture system.

In recognition of its contribution to Vietnam’s agriculture and environment sector, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment presented Cargill with a certificate of merit for outstanding performance in livestock and aqua feed at the 30th anniversary celebration, conferred by Deputy Minister Hoang Trung.

“Thirty years of Cargill in Vietnam is a story of partnership and purpose,” said Nguyen Ba Luan, country representative of Cargill Vietnam. “The 125th school embodies our belief that education is fundamental to the growth and resilience of any society. Just as we invest in Vietnam’s agriculture sector development, we also invest for future generations.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lang Yang Elementary School in Ia Phi commune, Gia Lai province

Located in Ia Phi commune (former Chu Pah district) in Gia Lai province, the new building at Lang Yang Elementary School comprises five classrooms, a kitchen, restrooms, and a teachers’ office within a secure compound that ensures a safe and inspiring learning environment.

Principal Nguyen Trong Cuong said, “The new facilities bring hope and opportunity to children in our community. They give them a better space to learn and reflect the commitment of responsible corporate citizens like Cargill who care about rural futures.”

Cargill marked its 30th anniversary with a commemorative ceremony and gala dinner in Ho Chi Minh City, honouring employees, community partners, and customers who have contributed to its journey and impact over the past three decades.

“The ministry is committed to continuing to accompany Cargill and other foreign-invested enterprises in their development and business operations in Vietnam,” said Deputy Minister Trung at the ceremony. “I believe that with Cargill’s global experience and the consistent policies of the Vietnamese government, we can jointly build a green, smart, safe, and efficient livestock industry deeply integrated into global value chains. Cargill has been, is, and will continue to be a symbol of sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and the US in agriculture, and a testament to the belief that foreign-invested enterprises can harmoniously develop with community and environmental interests.”

“Vietnam has an incredible role to play in the global food supply chain, and Cargill will continue to make a positive impact on the industry and the country overall,” added Luan. “We are proud to stand alongside farmers, communities, and partners as the future unfolds. As a connector in the world’s food system, our commitment is not only to help customers succeed but also to ensure that Vietnam’s food and agriculture sectors grow stronger, safer, and more sustainably for generations to come.”

