Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

December 03, 2025 | 15:21
(0) user say
One NZ and Ribbon have partnered to deliver a cloud native voice network, modernising telecommunications infrastructure for enhanced digital services.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with One New Zealand (One NZ) to introduce cloud native voice technology across Aotearoa (New Zealand). The collaboration underscores Ribbon's commitment to helping service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services.

"Calling remains central to how Kiwis connect every day," says Ian Sutton, Head of Network Services at One NZ. "By working with Ribbon, we're making our voice services smart, secure, and future-ready. It's about giving our customers the best possible experience today, and the resilience they'll need tomorrow."

One NZ is leveraging cloud native instances of Ribbon's Session Border Controller (SBC), Policy and Routing Engine (PSX), Application Management Platform (RAMP), and Analytics to enhance its voice services with smarter, more secure, and highly scalable connectivity designed for today's cloud environments. These solutions leverage Ribbon's modern, cloud native software architecture, designed to be easier to scale and manage for both private and public cloud deployments.

Ribbon's cloud native SBC and PSX work together to provide One NZ with a secure, scalable, and intelligent voice architecture. The SBC enables flexible call capacity, advanced security, and seamless integration with collaboration tools such as Calling for Microsoft Teams, while its microservices and Kubernetes foundation ensure reliability and efficiency.

Complementing this, PSX serves as a centralized control point for network policy, delivering consistent and dynamic routing decisions and applying fraud controls across all regions and points of presence (POPs). A continuous feedback loop between the SBC, PSX, and Ribbon Analytics enables the network to adapt to emerging fraud and spam tactics, paving the way for AI and machine learning capabilities that enable proactive threat detection.

The solution also delivers enhanced fraud detection, identifying and blocking an average of 500,000 suspicious calls every month to mitigate toll fraud, spoofing, and robocalls before they reach customers.

"We're proud to partner with One NZ to deliver the cloud native voice services that meet the demands of today's digital-first world to Aotearoa (New Zealand)," said Pierre-Jean Chalon, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales at Ribbon Communications. "Together, we're enabling a safer, smarter calling experience for New Zealanders, reflecting One NZ's commitment to innovation and its ongoing investment in technology to deliver superior outcomes for customers nationwide."

By PR Newswire

Ribbon Communications Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
One NZ Ribbon Cloud native voice Ribbon partner deliver

Related Contents

Cargill marks 30 years of investment and community impact in Vietnam

Cargill marks 30 years of investment and community impact in Vietnam

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

Newsweek names Ribbon to America's greenest companies 2025

Newsweek names Ribbon to America's greenest companies 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020