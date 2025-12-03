One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with One New Zealand (One NZ) to introduce cloud native voice technology across Aotearoa (New Zealand). The collaboration underscores Ribbon's commitment to helping service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services.

"Calling remains central to how Kiwis connect every day," says Ian Sutton, Head of Network Services at One NZ. "By working with Ribbon, we're making our voice services smart, secure, and future-ready. It's about giving our customers the best possible experience today, and the resilience they'll need tomorrow."

One NZ is leveraging cloud native instances of Ribbon's Session Border Controller (SBC), Policy and Routing Engine (PSX), Application Management Platform (RAMP), and Analytics to enhance its voice services with smarter, more secure, and highly scalable connectivity designed for today's cloud environments. These solutions leverage Ribbon's modern, cloud native software architecture, designed to be easier to scale and manage for both private and public cloud deployments.

Ribbon's cloud native SBC and PSX work together to provide One NZ with a secure, scalable, and intelligent voice architecture. The SBC enables flexible call capacity, advanced security, and seamless integration with collaboration tools such as Calling for Microsoft Teams, while its microservices and Kubernetes foundation ensure reliability and efficiency.

Complementing this, PSX serves as a centralized control point for network policy, delivering consistent and dynamic routing decisions and applying fraud controls across all regions and points of presence (POPs). A continuous feedback loop between the SBC, PSX, and Ribbon Analytics enables the network to adapt to emerging fraud and spam tactics, paving the way for AI and machine learning capabilities that enable proactive threat detection.

The solution also delivers enhanced fraud detection, identifying and blocking an average of 500,000 suspicious calls every month to mitigate toll fraud, spoofing, and robocalls before they reach customers.

"We're proud to partner with One NZ to deliver the cloud native voice services that meet the demands of today's digital-first world to Aotearoa (New Zealand)," said Pierre-Jean Chalon, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales at Ribbon Communications. "Together, we're enabling a safer, smarter calling experience for New Zealanders, reflecting One NZ's commitment to innovation and its ongoing investment in technology to deliver superior outcomes for customers nationwide."