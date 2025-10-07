Ribbon Workshop 2025: First Event for Customers and Partners

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading global provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, maintaining and optimizing networks of many of the world's largest service providers and critical infrastructure operators, Ribbon Communications Inc. (based in Texas, USA; Japanese subsidiary: Ribbon Communications K.K., hereinafter referred to as "Ribbon") held their first "Ribbon Workshop 2025" for customers and partners at the Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, September 8, 2025, with approximately 70 people in attendance.

At the beginning of the workshop, Drazen Lukic, Senior Vice President Technology & Solutions IP Optical Business Unit, presented his vision for the future of products related to IP & optical transmission solutions. Lukic indicated the direction of the business strategy by stating that "Ribbon's future direction is to focus on automation and openness in IP & optical transmission." Then, Apollo Product Line Manager Ronen Cohen described the latest Apollo products, noting the various investments and optical wavelengths that have been made in the Apollo series and how each feature has been added by integrating them.

In addition, Saravanan Venkatesan, Neptune Product Line Manager, gave a presentation on the Neptune product line and analyzed market trends shaping the next generation of networks. Venkatesan presented the product strategy for the latest IP routing platforms based on this, and emphasized the importance of capital investment, indicating that "as competition intensifies and pressure on profitability increases, cost performance as well as core capacity will become increasingly important."

Finally, Erez Segev, the Product Line Manager of the multi-layered automation platform MUSE, took the stage to give a detailed presentation on the company's latest product line. In particular, he focused on operational automation with MUSE and demonstrated its practicality with live demonstrations using actual systems.

