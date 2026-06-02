Green GSM and PNB sign strategic partnership to expand all-electric ride-hailing in Philippines

Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philippine National Bank (third from left); Ms. Thuy Vu Dropsey, Chief Corporate Development & Strategic Finance Officer at Vingroup (third from right); and Dao Quy Phi, Managing Director of Green SM Southeast Asia (far right), together with representatives of the parties at the partnership signing ceremony between Green GSM and Philippine National Bank. Under the partnership, PNB provided a PHP 2 billion credit facility to support Green GSM's operational expansion and fleet growth in the Philippines. The facility supported Green GSM's fleet expansion and operating capacity in the Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPONES - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 June 2026 - Green GSM Philippines and Philippine National Bank (PNB) officially announced a strategic partnership in financial and digital banking services to support the operations and expansion of Green GSM's all-electric ride-hailing ecosystem in the Philippines. The agreement marks the next step in Green GSM's strategy to develop the infrastructure supporting its electric mobility model, as the company continues to expand across major urban areas and gradually build a sustainable long-term operating ecosystem in the Philippine market.Alongside the credit facility, the two parties also implemented digital account management and payment systems for Green GSM's driver network. Through PNB's corporate banking platform and digitized onboarding processes, account opening and activation times are significantly reduced, helping Green GSM strengthen operational management as it expands driver network.As cities continue to seek lower-emission transport solutions, financial systems, digital payments, driver management and operating standards are becoming increasingly important to supporting mobility platforms at scale.In the Philippines, Green GSM is building mobility model through the integration of technology, an all-electric fleet, and standardized operating systems. Following its strategic partnership with Xentro Group in 2025 and the launch of the Green Xentro fleet in Rizal earlier this year, the company continues to expand its presence through long-term collaborations with local partners and domestic financial institutions."We appreciate Green GSM's long-term development direction in the Philippines, not only in advancing low-emission mobility, but also in the way the company is building an operating model with scalability and clear governance foundations," said Edwin R. Bautista, President and Chief Executive Officer of PNB. "The transition toward sustainable transport will require ecosystems capable of supporting stable long-term growth, together with the financial and operational foundations needed to enable that expansion."Ms. Le Thi Thu Trang, Chief Executive Officer of Green GSM Philippines, said: "For Green GSM, developing an all-electric mobility model is not only about expanding the fleet, but also about building an operating system that is stable, standardized, and capable of sustainable long-term growth. Our partnership with PNB will help strengthen the financial and operational foundations needed to enhance service quality and support Green GSM's continued expansion in the Philippines."Green GSM develops its all-electric mobility model through the combination of technology, standardized operating systems, and professionally trained drivers. The platform is supported by real-time monitoring and operational systems designed to maintain service consistency across major urban areas.The partnership with PNB further reinforces Green GSM's long-term direction in the Philippines, where the company continues to strengthen its operating foundations, service standards, and driver support systems in order to maintain service quality as operations scale further.

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