Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mastercard and MobiFone to accelerate digital economy

May 09, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
On May 8, Mastercard and MobiFone Digital Payment (MDP) officially announced a strategic collaboration aimed at upgrading financial infrastructure and advancing digital payments in Vietnam.
Mastercard and MobiFone to accelerate digital economy

This milestone marks a significant step in anticipating digital transformation needs by delivering secure, innovative, and future-ready solutions. It ensures seamless connectivity between Vietnam’s domestic payment network and Mastercard’s global payment system, creating growth momentum for the national digital economy.

Vietnam currently leads the Asia-Pacific region in digital financial adoption. According to the latest Mastercard New Payments Index, 94 per cent of Vietnamese consumers are already using at least one emerging payment method, the highest rate in Asia-Pacific. This rapid adoption requires a robust, secure and flexible payments infrastructure to meet current market demands while supporting the next phase of the country’s digital economy.

At the core of the Mastercard-MDP strategic collaboration is the optimisation of real-time payment infrastructure by combining Mastercard’s global payment technology expertise and MDP’s strong local operational capabilities. These comprehensive payment solutions are designed with high scalability and interoperability, helping to build a safe and seamless transaction environment for businesses and financial institutions to achieve breakthroughs in the digital age.

Beyond infrastructure, the two parties will drive innovation in payment-related products, optimise switching operations, and provide expert consulting services to support diverse user needs. Through this collaboration, Mastercard and MDP will support the State Bank of Vietnam’s vision and strategic direction, with a focus on strengthening data interoperability, enhancing digital security, and accelerating the transition towards a cashless society.

“Mastercard is proud to establish this strategic collaboration with MDP, focusing on advancing the digital payments and financial infrastructure necessary to accelerate Vietnam’s digital economy. With 70 per cent of Vietnamese consumers preferring innovative payment methods such as biometrics and QR codes, the need for future-ready solutions is clear. Through this collaboration, we are committed to building a strong ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits for businesses, consumers, and tourists, ultimately supporting the country's national digital goals,” said Sharad Jain, country manager for Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, Mastercard.

Speaking at the event, Phan Thanh Son, CEO of MDP, shared, “Collaborating with a global organisation like Mastercard affirms MDP’s capabilities and represents an inevitable roadmap following MDP’s official launch in March 2026. We are not merely stopping at connectivity; our goal is to synergise Mastercard’s international strengths with MDP’s payment infrastructure to create secure ‘payment highways’ that deliver seamless experiences for the public. This collaboration allows MDP to optimise its scale and international connectivity, contributing to elevating Vietnam’s position within the regional digital economic ecosystem.”

Mastercard expands collaboration with SmartPay to accelerate cashless payment adoption Mastercard expands collaboration with SmartPay to accelerate cashless payment adoption

SmartPay and Mastercard have announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership in Vietnam on July 5, with the aim of implementing a digital payment service through Mastercard's QR code. The primary objective of this collaboration is to bolster the digital payment acceptance capabilities of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and empower them in their operations.
MobiFone on the way to becoming a major tech company MobiFone on the way to becoming a major tech company

At VIR's conference on digital economy development in Hanoi on September 30, Nguyen Tuan Huy, head of Digital Transformation at MobiFone, stated the goal of digital transformation is to enhance business performance, increase labour productivity and work efficiency, and improve customer service quality.
Mastercard at the forefront of Vietnam's new cashless society Mastercard at the forefront of Vietnam's new cashless society

Safdar Khan, division president for Southeast Asia at Mastercard, spoke to VIR’sThanh Van about his company's commitment to advancing Vietnam’s digital transformation towards a cashless, connected, and sustainable economy.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
mastercard mobifone payment digital payment finance

Related Contents

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

ADB launches $70 billion push to connect Asia’s power grids and digital networks

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Kredivo Group takes over digital banking platform Timo

Woori Bank and Viettel Global deepen financial cooperation

Woori Bank and Viettel Global deepen financial cooperation

CAEX partners with HashKey to build an international-standard digital asset exchange in Vietnam

CAEX partners with HashKey to build an international-standard digital asset exchange in Vietnam

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

VIB Business Debit Card: zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions

VIB Business Debit Card: zero cross-border fee on overseas transactions

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Promomed eyes big steps in Vietnam’s pharma market

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

Vietnam to increase IoT application in transport

Vietnam and Canada seek to advance trade and investment ties

Vietnam and Canada seek to advance trade and investment ties

Tasco reports strong Q1 growth

Tasco reports strong Q1 growth

Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Ministry of Health issues list of free regular health check-ups

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

Health-related community campaign launched in Hanoi

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

Tax sector eyes 20 per cent GDP revenue mobilisation in 2026-2030

Tax sector eyes 20 per cent GDP revenue mobilisation in 2026-2030

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020