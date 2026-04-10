Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

April 10, 2026 | 16:07
(0) user say
Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC on April 10 announced that OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital have agreed to invest in the company and become its strategic partners.
OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

The agreements bring these partners into Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC (CAEX) alongside founding shareholders VPBankS and LynkiD.

Together with other shareholders, OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital will contribute funds to CAEX in April so that it can meet minimum capital requirements of VND10 trillion ($380 million) to participate in Vietnam's pilot programme for regulated cryptoasset trading.

The partnership brings together Vietnamese financial and technology expertise and global crypto capabilities to support CAEX's growth and compliance.

As strategic partners and shareholders, HashKey and OKX Ventures will explore collaboration with CAEX on technical infrastructure, security systems, compliance, and risk management, as well as liquidity connectivity in line with applicable laws and regulations.

VPBank Securities (VPBankS), a Vietnamese financial institution and part of the VPBank ecosystem, is a founding shareholder and key strategic partner of CAEX, and contributes financial strength, governance, and investment expertise to the exchange.

LynkiD, a technology partner within the VPBank ecosystem, is also a founding shareholder of CAEX, and supports digital identity, user experience, and core platform infrastructure to ensure secure, fast, and seamless operations for the firm.

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

Nguyen Hong Trung, chairman and CEO of CAEX said, “We believe the cooperation with OKX Ventures and HashKey will enable CAEX to access and operate a cryptoasset trading platform in line with international standards. CAEX is committed to building a transparent, secure, and accessible exchange where every investor can participate, unlock opportunities, and enjoy a dynamic experience in the era of digital assets.”

Netero Dai, vice president of OKX Global Markets said, "Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets for digital assets, with strong user adoption and a clear move towards a regulated framework. Our partnership with CAEX reflects our mission to create a safe, trusted environment for people to transact with crypto. We’re proud to support the development of a secure and compliant platform for Vietnam’s growing digital asset community.”

Haiyang Ru, CEO of the HashKey Exchange Business Group said, “Vietnam is one of the most vibrant and high-potential markets in Asia. These conditions create an ideal environment for the next generation of fully licensed cryptoasset enterprises. We are honored to partner with CAEX to share our long-term vision of compliance, transparency, sustainability, and market-wide trust.”

CAEX was established to become a leading cryptoasset trading platform and expand access to compliant, modern investment channels for Vietnamese investors. The company plays a strategic role within VPBank’s ecosystem in serving a broad range of customer financial needs.

Sandbox for crypto assets in Vietnam: if not now, when? Sandbox for crypto assets in Vietnam: if not now, when?

Vietnam has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic cryptocurrency markets. According to various reports, the country has consistently recorded over $100 billion in annual crypto inflows from 2022 to 2024, surpassing its foreign direct investment multiple times.
New chapter arrives for digital asset firms New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

Opportunities for international collaboration and attractive growth potential have turned the Vietnamese cryptocurrency market into a vibrant playground.
MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is developing a licensing framework to regulate cryptoasset exchanges, marking a key step towards bringing this emerging sector under official supervision in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CAEX OKX Ventures HashKey crypto asset cryptocurrency crypto exchange

Related Contents

BGEANX surpasses ten million users and strengthens its global expansion in the crypto market

BGEANX surpasses ten million users and strengthens its global expansion in the crypto market

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

MoF to launch pilot framework to regulate crypto market

Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily

Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Money ⁄ Digital Assets

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

FPT and CAC Holdings announce new joint venture in Japan

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

UK partners with ASEAN to boost creative economy

UK partners with ASEAN to boost creative economy

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020