OKX Ventures and HashKey invest in Vietnam crypto exchange CAEX

The agreements bring these partners into Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC (CAEX) alongside founding shareholders VPBankS and LynkiD.

Together with other shareholders, OKX Ventures and HashKey Capital will contribute funds to CAEX in April so that it can meet minimum capital requirements of VND10 trillion ($380 million) to participate in Vietnam's pilot programme for regulated cryptoasset trading.

The partnership brings together Vietnamese financial and technology expertise and global crypto capabilities to support CAEX's growth and compliance.

As strategic partners and shareholders, HashKey and OKX Ventures will explore collaboration with CAEX on technical infrastructure, security systems, compliance, and risk management, as well as liquidity connectivity in line with applicable laws and regulations.

VPBank Securities (VPBankS), a Vietnamese financial institution and part of the VPBank ecosystem, is a founding shareholder and key strategic partner of CAEX, and contributes financial strength, governance, and investment expertise to the exchange.

LynkiD, a technology partner within the VPBank ecosystem, is also a founding shareholder of CAEX, and supports digital identity, user experience, and core platform infrastructure to ensure secure, fast, and seamless operations for the firm.

Nguyen Hong Trung, chairman and CEO of CAEX said, “We believe the cooperation with OKX Ventures and HashKey will enable CAEX to access and operate a cryptoasset trading platform in line with international standards. CAEX is committed to building a transparent, secure, and accessible exchange where every investor can participate, unlock opportunities, and enjoy a dynamic experience in the era of digital assets.”

Netero Dai, vice president of OKX Global Markets said, "Vietnam is one of the most dynamic markets for digital assets, with strong user adoption and a clear move towards a regulated framework. Our partnership with CAEX reflects our mission to create a safe, trusted environment for people to transact with crypto. We’re proud to support the development of a secure and compliant platform for Vietnam’s growing digital asset community.”

Haiyang Ru, CEO of the HashKey Exchange Business Group said, “Vietnam is one of the most vibrant and high-potential markets in Asia. These conditions create an ideal environment for the next generation of fully licensed cryptoasset enterprises. We are honored to partner with CAEX to share our long-term vision of compliance, transparency, sustainability, and market-wide trust.”

CAEX was established to become a leading cryptoasset trading platform and expand access to compliant, modern investment channels for Vietnamese investors. The company plays a strategic role within VPBank’s ecosystem in serving a broad range of customer financial needs.

Sandbox for crypto assets in Vietnam: if not now, when? Vietnam has emerged as one of the world’s most dynamic cryptocurrency markets. According to various reports, the country has consistently recorded over $100 billion in annual crypto inflows from 2022 to 2024, surpassing its foreign direct investment multiple times.

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms Opportunities for international collaboration and attractive growth potential have turned the Vietnamese cryptocurrency market into a vibrant playground.