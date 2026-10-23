Vietnam sets out four priorities for 2027 APEC finance agenda

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan. Photo: MoF

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said APEC economies had agreed to encourage flexible and sustainable monetary and fiscal policies to maintain regional financial stability amid global economic shocks and adverse external developments.

Vietnam also shared its socioeconomic performance in the first nine months of 2026, amid oil supply disruptions and rising prices. According to the minister, APEC members acknowledged Vietnam’s economic growth of 9.01 per cent, inflation of 4.52 per cent, and positive performance in attracting foreign investment.

International institutions have also given favourable assessments of Vietnam. Credit rating agency R&I upgraded the country’s sovereign rating to investment grade, while FTSE Russell reclassified Vietnam’s stock market from frontier to secondary emerging market status.

In the first nine months of 2026, Vietnam attracted more than $50 billion in registered foreign investment, up over 76 per cent on-year, while disbursed investment exceeded $21 billion, an increase of 12.4 per cent. Export turnover rose by 26 per cent.

At the meeting, Vietnam formally took on the role of host of the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process, scheduled to take place in Halong. It also proposed four priority themes, which received broad support from participating economies.

The proposed priorities are strengthening capital markets to mobilise private capital for innovative businesses; developing databases to improve small and medium-sized enterprises’ access to financial services; diversifying funding sources for development investment across APEC economies; and attracting and training young talent in the finance sector.

According to Minister Tuan, APEC members expressed interest in bringing these themes into discussions at an early stage, with the aim of developing practical and effective solutions to support macroeconomic management and socioeconomic development across the region.

Vietnam has consulted APEC economies on the direction of the 2027 process, with members expressing strong support and a willingness to cooperate, share expertise, and exchange experience in finance.

Hosting the 2027 APEC Finance Ministers’ Process marks another important milestone in Vietnam’s proactive and deeper international integration.

Finance Minister outlines Vietnam's growth path at APEC meeting Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan delivered a keynote address at the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, sharing the country’s macroeconomic performance and outlook, as well as its policy direction for maintaining macroeconomic stability and laying the groundwork for double-digit growth in 2027.

Vietnam and US discuss financial cooperation and preparations for APEC 2027 Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has held bilateral talks with Erin Browne, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, to promote financial cooperation and discuss preparations for Vietnam's hosting of APEC 2027.