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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape

October 27, 2026 | 14:00
(0) user say
VIR has hosted a delegation from the Thai Journalists Association to exchange experience in newsroom operations, discuss professional challenges, and explore opportunities for deeper media cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation was welcomed by Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief of VIR, at the newspaper's headquarters in Hanoi on October 27.

Led by Norrinee Ruangnoo, President of the Confederation of Thai Journalists and the Thai Journalists Association (TJA), and deputy editorial secretary of Matichon newspaper, the delegation also included Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand and senior adviser to the TJA, and other members. Representatives of the Vietnam Journalists Association also attended the meeting.

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape
VIR welcomed Thai journalists to strengthen regional media links. Photo: Chi Cuong

In his welcoming remarks, Minh said direct exchanges between journalists were important for strengthening mutual understanding, sharing professional experience and building closer ties among media organisations across the region.

These exchanges take place against the backdrop of longstanding friendly relations between Vietnam and Thailand, both important partners within ASEAN. The development of bilateral ties has created new advantages for media organisations to expand professional engagement and information-sharing.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, established on August 1976. Bilateral ties reached a new milestone in May 2025, when the two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said.

“As relations continue to develop, media organisations have an important role in delivering accurate information, reporting on each country’s development and introducing its cultural, economic and social landscape to audiences in both countries,” he added.

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape
Le Trong Minh, deputy editor-in-chief of VIR spoke at the meeting. Photo: Chi Cuong

Norrinee thanked VIR for its welcome, saying the visit provided an opportunity for the Thai delegation to learn first-hand about the operations of a Vietnamese media organisation and strengthen professional ties between journalists from the two countries.

“This is also an opportunity for the TJA delegation to gain first-hand insights into the operations of an economic news organisation in Vietnam, from its organisational structure and publication portfolio to its operating model and development strategy in the digital age,” she said.

The exchange covered practical areas for cooperation, including newsroom management, technology adoption, journalist training, and improvements in media product quality. Participants also shared views on the challenges facing the profession as news organisations adapt to technological change while maintaining information quality and fulfilling their social responsibilities.

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape
Norrinee Ruangnoo, president of the Confederation of Thai Journalists and the TJA. Photo: Chi Cuong

VIR further outlined its organisational development and publishing operations. It was established under Decision No.388/QD-BTC, issued by the Minister of Finance in 2025, through the merger of three publications.

The merger implemented the Party and state’s policy of restructuring and streamlining the press system, while seeking to improve the effectiveness of economic and financial communications.

Since adopting its new organisational structure, VIR has continued to consolidate its operations, renew its editorial content and working methods, and draw on the strengths of its predecessor publications to better meet readers’ needs.

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape
The Thai delegation. Photo: Chi Cuong
Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape
Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand and senior adviser to the TJA. Photo: Chi Cuong

VIR currently publishes five print editions, each with a distinct editorial focus and readership. Together, they cover finance, investment, securities, public procurement, and production and business activities.

Alongside its print portfolio, VIR is expanding its digital platforms to deliver timely, accurate and multidimensional coverage of financial and budgetary policies, the investment environment, capital markets and corporate activities to domestic and international audiences.

Through its coverage, VIR seeks to connect state management agencies with the public, businesses and investors, while supporting policy communication and transparency.

For VIR, closer ties with regional media organisations offer opportunities to introduce Vietnam’s investment environment, economic development achievements and investment attraction policies to international readers. Such exchanges also give Vietnamese journalists additional perspectives on the economies, businesses and markets of other ASEAN countries.

The meeting concluded with further discussions on professional cooperation, reflecting the scope for Vietnamese and Thai media organisations to share experience, strengthen mutual understanding and contribute to closer ties between the two countries.

Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape

Members of the Thai delegation toured VIR’s newsroom and explored its publication portfolio. Photo: Chi Cuong
Vietnamese and Thai media seek common ground in changing news landscape

Vietnamese -Thai journalists exchanged views, strengthening mutual understanding and professional ties. Photo: Chi Cuong

By Khanh Linh

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TagTag:
VIR Vietnam Journalists’ Association Vietnam Thailand media cooperation Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ASEAN Thai Journalists Association

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