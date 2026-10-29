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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam products in focus at branding seminar

October 29, 2026 | 08:00
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A seminar in Ho Chi Minh City has brought together businesses and regional communications experts to examine how local culture, consumer behaviour, and media environments shape efforts to bring Vietnamese products to Southeast Asian markets.

The international seminar, titled 'From Vietnamese Products to Regional Brands', was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28. Hosted by the Southeast Asia Communication Agency Network (SEA CAN Alliance by COMCO Mundo) and Vietnam's Chi Communications, it served as a forum for enterprises and regional communications experts to discuss those factors and how they influence the introduction of Vietnamese products across the region.

The event also opened opportunities for networking, experience sharing, and identifying suitable market approaches on the path towards building regional brands.

Vietnam products in focus at branding seminar
Ferdinand L. Bondoy, COMCO Mundo League of Enterprises Interregional president, CEO, and lead convenor of SEA CAN Alliance

Speaking at the seminar, Ferdinand L. Bondoy, COMCO Mundo League of Enterprises Interregional president, CEO, and lead convenor of SEA CAN Alliance, stated that venturing into the region is a journey full of challenges yet rich with promise.

“In our view, businesses require a consistent brand direction, but execution in each market must stem from local reality. The key is to identify which values to uphold and which elements to adapt. SEA CAN Alliance aspires to connect businesses with regional experts to jointly solve this puzzle, from selecting messages to approaching customers,” Bondoy said.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the GO SEA Guidebook, consolidating practical insights and on the ground experiences from SEA CAN Alliance members across seven Southeast Asian markets. The guidebook outlines essential considerations prior to regional expansion, providing a framework for cross market evaluation and identifying areas requiring deeper inquiry. Through this, the perspectives shared at the seminar serve as an ongoing reference for enterprises formulating regional brand development roadmaps.

From a practical perspective, RuNam’s expansion into Cambodia exemplifies the experience of conveying Vietnamese identity through culinary dining in a new market.

Speaking at the event, To Nguyen Bich Ngoc, RuNam operations manager in Cambodia, shared that despite the geographical proximity, Vietnam and Cambodia still differ in consumer habits and customer expectations.

“Throughout our operations, we found that guests in Cambodia desire authentic Vietnamese flavours within an upscale dining space accompanied by commensurate service. Therefore, RuNam prioritises consistency across our cuisine, ambiance, and service quality, while carefully considering local purchasing power to make appropriate adjustments,” Ngoc said.

For Vietnamese enterprises, localised knowledge forms the bedrock for prioritising markets, allocating resources, and incrementally earning customer trust.

Leveraging expert networks alongside the GO SEA Guidebook, SEA CAN Alliance endeavours to provide an essential channel for reference, dialogue, and collaboration, enabling enterprises to translate regional aspirations into actionable initiatives aligned with their capabilities and long-term goals.

According to the Customs Department, bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and ASEAN during the first nine months reached $84.3 billion, up 20.6 percent over the same period, demonstrating ample room for collaboration and market expansion for Vietnamese brands. However, brand building across the region requires businesses to adapt to differences in culture, consumer behavior and media environments in each country. Beyond product quality and distribution capabilities, communicating brand value in ways that resonate with local consumers remains an essential focus.

Drawing upon perspectives across seven markets, these specialists share growth opportunities and analyse local factors that influence brand reception. Discussions centre on utilising market insights to identify target audiences, tailor messaging and choose communication channels while preserving the core identity of the brand.

The event also brings together representatives of Vietnamese enterprises, foreign invested companies in Vietnam, as well as business leaders and teams in charge of marketing, branding, communications, and market development, providing an opportunity for direct dialogue on key issues businesses face when expanding regionally.

Vietnam products in focus at branding seminar
International experts joined the event
North America offers significant opportunities for Vietnamese products North America offers significant opportunities for Vietnamese products

The North American market continues to offer significant opportunities for Vietnamese products, particularly in the furniture and interior-exterior furnishing sectors. However, businesses need to proactively adapt to emerging trade barriers.
HORECA helps Vietnamese products enter high-quality supply chains HORECA helps Vietnamese products enter high-quality supply chains

On October 15, the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the European Chamber of Enterprises in Vietnam, held a conference on connecting businesses with restaurant and hotel networks in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ngoc Anh

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TagTag:
vietnamese products regional Southeast Asian communication experts brands

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