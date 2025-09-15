C asean Vietnam advances sustainable careers with regional initiatives

C asean Vietnam held its 'Group Sharing 2025: Career Development in Sustainability' event on September 12 at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s shift towards a sustainable economy is opening new opportunities to attract talent, supported by political stability, competitive labour costs, and favourable green investment policies.

At the opening session, Dr. Nguyen Chi Truong, head of Skills Development at the Ministry of Education and Training, highlighted that the country is shaping educational policies to foster green human resource development, particularly through the Employment Law 2025 and Resolution 71-NQ/TW.

Truong described a sustainable career as one built on adaptability, digital and green skills, fair income, and opportunities for growth.

"Collaboration among students, employers, educational institutions, and the state is essential to prepare the workforce for the new era. A sustainable career is not just about work, it's also about building a meaningful life and contributing to society," he said.

Dr. Nguyen Chi Truong, head of Skills Development at the Ministry of Education and Training. Photo: C asean Vietnam

During the event, Dinh Thi Quynh Van, chairwoman of PwC Vietnam, highlighted the global momentum behind sustainable careers, while noting that Southeast Asia still faces significant challenges from a widening skills gap.

"By 2030, the World Economic Forum predicts there will be 170 million new jobs worldwide, of which 35 million jobs are directly related to green transition. By that time, Vietnam is also predicted to be able to create up to 500,000 new green jobs, especially in solar energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation sectors," said Van.

According to Van, education, stronger career guidance, and public–private partnerships will be critical to seizing new opportunities. "The four strategic objectives in the National Green Growth Strategy will be the main drivers for creating new job roles," she added.

Representing the manufacturing sector, Tongjai Thanachanan, chief of Sustainability and Strategy at Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (ThaiBev), outlined the company’s sustainability approach around three concentric circles: internal operations such as production facilities and packaging; partnerships across the supply network and value chain; and community engagement.

“Long-term sustainable success can only be achieved through transparent dialogue, inclusive community participation, and practical contributions to social welfare. Vietnam is one of our key markets, and we are developing local talent through specialised training courses and knowledge transfer between Thailand and Vietnam,” Tongjai said.

“To develop sustainable careers, young professionals should have curiosity, integrity, multicultural awareness, and adaptability to succeed in this field,” she added,

Photo: C asean Vietnam

Nguyen Thi Thin, deputy director at Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV), emphasised the important role of diplomatic training in promoting regional cooperation on sustainable development.

“DAV is preparing future diplomats by integrating sustainable development goals into the curriculum, introducing courses on global governance, and enhancing negotiation skills through international simulations,” said Thin. “Strong diplomacy needs diplomats with vision, expertise, and interdisciplinary working ability.”

“DAV also proposes building a Thailand-Vietnam Youth Network to encourage cooperation in this field,” she noted.

Dr. Ananya Mehta, senior lecturer, School of Communication and Design at RMIT University Vietnam, spoke about how the university integrates sustainable thinking and interdisciplinary problem-solving skills into the curriculum.

“RMIT University integrates the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into all disciplines and uses the school's facilities as a living laboratory for students to apply concepts such as circular economy. The school also has an extensive alumni network and project mentoring programmes such as the Sustainable Impact Challenge, where students are mentored by business leaders and offered work opportunities,” said Mehta.

C asean Vietnam is also set to host the SX Roadshow 2025 Vietnam, a lead-up to Sustainability Expo 2025 – ASEAN's largest sustainability exhibition – taking place from September 26 to October 5 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

The event underscores C asean Vietnam's commitment to sustainable development and regional connectivity, while reinforcing its role in advancing green talent and strengthening Vietnam's position within the regional sustainable economy.

Looking ahead, C asean Vietnam will continue its mission of connecting ASEAN communities through initiatives in sustainable business, arts and culture, and talent development.

