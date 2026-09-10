Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HR Path acquires tts digital HR experts to expand SAP consulting

September 10, 2026 | 15:26
(0) user say
Human resources provider HR Path acquired tts digital HR experts GmbH to expand its consulting capabilities, technical implementation, and application management services for SAP SuccessFactors software.

PARIS, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence in 34 countries and a team of over 2,900 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

HR Path is extending its growth and presence in the DACH region, further strengthening its position as a partner for the digital transformation of businesses. Following the successful integration of Gaius HR in 2020 and Fischer Group International, FGI, from Hamburg into the HR Path Group in 2022, the company continued to expand its presence and consulting expertise in Germany with the acquisition of Talent at Work GmbH, TaW, from Munich in 2025. In July 2025, HR Path strengthened its presence in payroll outsourcing in the German market. In Switzerland, HR Path also reinforced its HR-IT and SAP capabilities with the acquisition of smahrt consulting AG in 2025, while becoming the first Workday Value-Added Reseller in the DACH region. The addition of tts digital HR experts marks another important step in this regional growth journey, strengthening HR Path's SAP SuccessFactors, SAP HCM and HR Application Management capabilities across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Founded in 2008 as part of the tts group, tts digital HR experts has built deep expertise in SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HCM, supporting organizations with strategic HR technology consulting, implementation and ongoing HR Application Management. With teams in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Romania, the company brings long-standing SAP expertise and additional delivery capacity for both regional and international transformation projects.

The combination closely aligns with HR Path's Advise, Implementation and Outsource model. tts digital HR experts adds specialized SAP SuccessFactors capabilities across the full HR technology lifecycle, while HR Path provides a broader international network, complementary HR expertise and the scale to support increasingly global client requirements.

By PR Newswire

HR Path

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HR Path SAP consulting Human resources provider

Related Contents

HR Path secures near-$1bn transaction led by Ardian

HR Path secures near-$1bn transaction led by Ardian

HR Path Expands in UK & Ireland with Eaton Square Merger

HR Path Expands in UK & Ireland with Eaton Square Merger

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Beyond digital: Why Asia's hospitals are racing to get connected?

Vietnam proposes lowering import tax exemption threshold to $4

Vietnam proposes lowering import tax exemption threshold to $4

HR Path acquires tts digital HR experts to expand SAP consulting

HR Path acquires tts digital HR experts to expand SAP consulting

Sceye completes 30,000 km stratospheric flight testing direct-to-device coverage

Sceye completes 30,000 km stratospheric flight testing direct-to-device coverage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020