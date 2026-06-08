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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guild Wars 3 announced at Summer Game Fest for PC and PlayStation 5

June 08, 2026 | 10:04
(0) user say
Guild Wars 3 has been announced at Summer Game Fest for PC and PlayStation 5, marking the first time a game in the legendary franchise will come to consoles.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Critically-acclaimed game development studio ArenaNet® tonight announced Guild Wars 3™, the third entry in the legendary and beloved Guild Wars® MMORPG franchise and their first new game since 2012. The game will release globally on PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, marking the first time a Guild Wars game will appear on home consoles. The first beta test is scheduled for fall of 2027.

The official debut trailer features the first in-engine gameplay footage and can be viewed HERE. The first concept art and other assets are hosted at the Guild Wars 3 official press kit.

"Guild Wars 3 is a new era not just for ArenaNet and Guild Wars, but also for MMORPGs as a whole," said Colin Johanson, Guild Wars 3 Game Director and ArenaNet Studio Head. "The MMORPG genre has millions of players worldwide eager for new, modern experiences, and the opportunity to harness that excitement is immense. Our approach with Guild Wars 3 is to push MMORPGs forward, to create an online game world that feels believable, rewarding, responsive, and innovative while at the same time respecting players' time and providing a positive, supportive space to build community and enjoy new stories in our universe."

Taking place over a thousand years before the events of the original game, Guild Wars 3 is set in the Tyrian region of Orr, a vast wilderness frontier imbued with the world's magic. Nature entities with strong connections to the land called Vael spirits embody the vitality of this lush, verdant landscape. Various guilds are engaged in conflict over how to protect or exploit the bounty beyond civilization's borders. These multitudinous spirits will vary in size and influence within the ecosystems around them, with the most notable of these being the Seeker. As seen in the trailer, every player's Seeker will serve as a connection to the spirits of Orr and a mount that will carry them on their journeys through the game's open world.

Players will assume the role of a Vaelwarden, a member of a guild of adventurers committed to preserving and protecting both the spirits of the wild and the land of Orr itself. Through the deep character customization and skill-building gameplay the Guild Wars franchise is known for, players will seek adventure and confront danger across this sumptuous, vibrant online world, growing their relationships with the spirits of the wild, the inhabitants of Orr, and other Vaelwarden players.

A combat system designed from the outset to feel great on both a controller and keyboard rewards positioning by emphasizing the joy of movement and momentum. As players seamlessly transition between various movement modes, they can harness their speed and turn it into bigger damage and impact when fighting their foes.

More information about pricing, beta tests, release date, and gameplay features will be revealed later in 2026 and into 2027. Guild Wars 3 will be available directly from the developers at GuildWars3.com, and can be wishlisted on Steam and the PlayStation Store beginning today, with more information available at the game's official website.

By PR Newswire

NCSOFT

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Guild Wars 3 Guild Wars 3 announced Summer Game Fest PlayStation 5

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