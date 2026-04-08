Vietnam launches strategic push to elevate businesses globally

As part of efforts to position the private sector as a key driver of the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung signed Decision No. 626/QD-TTg dated April 6, approving the programme to support businesses expanding into global markets.

The initiative is seen as a strategic launchpad, helping Vietnamese firms move beyond a purely contract manufacturing mindset, while shaping a new position for them on the global economic map.

A central focus of the initiative is the decisive removal of institutional obstructions.

Cambodia was where telecom giant Viettel laid the first bricks of its global expansion journey under the Metfone brand

The government has also committed to building a transparent legal framework aligned with international standards, enabling businesses to more easily access capital, technological infrastructure, and high-quality workers.

Streamlined administrative procedures are expected to reduce legal risks and operating costs as domestic firms invest in or establish a presence abroad.

By 2030, the programme aims to have around 5,000 private-sector enterprises engaged in investment and business activities in global markets. Of these, at least 20 major private economic groups with strong capabilities are expected to take on a leading role in global value chains.

By 2030, a minimum of 100 enterprises will receive support to improve their performance on cross-border e-commerce platforms in Vietnam and internationally, including at least 10 companies achieving online export revenues exceeding $10 million.

The programme also targets the establishment of 10 innovation centres by Vietnamese enterprises in technologically advanced countries, along with approximately 30 logistics infrastructure projects and bonded warehouses in key markets. Notably, export turnover from supported enterprises is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 10-12 per cent throughout the period.

The programme also prioritises high value-added activities and technological mastery. Rather than focusing solely on exporting raw products, firms are encouraged to step up mergers and acquisitions, build research and development centres, and establish logistics infrastructure systems and direct distribution networks in key markets.

The entities expected to lead this effort are major flagship corporations – alongside innovative startups with global-born business models.

The combination of experience from large conglomerates and the agility of startups is expected to create a robust ecosystem capable of competing on equal footing with multinational corporations.

The scheme aims to cultivate a generation of Vietnamese multinational enterprises who are capable of not only exporting ‘made in Vietnam’ products, but also ‘exporting’ intelligence, technology and management expertise.

In 2025, Vietnam’s total outbound investment – including newly registered and adjusted capital – surpassed $1.36 billion, up 88.7 per cent on-year.

Specifically, 173 new projects were granted investment certificates, with total registered capital from the Vietnamese side approximating $1 billion, up 65.9 per cent on-year. Meanwhile, 32 projects adjusted their capital, with supplemental capital value totalling $360.8 million, more than triple compared to one year ago. .

Outbound investment was directed to diverse markets, including Laos at $773.7 million, the Philippines at $92 million, Germany at $78.1 million, the United States at $74.5 million, and Indonesia at $69.6 million.

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Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.