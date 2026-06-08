Ractigen saRNA therapy converts white fat to brown fat for weight loss at ADA 2026

NEW ORLEANS, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, today announced that a late-breaking abstract on LiCO-saUcp1, its first-in-class saRNA candidate for obesity, has been accepted for poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, being held June 5–8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While current incretin therapies drive significant weight loss, they are increasingly plagued by the loss of lean muscle mass and rapid weight rebound upon discontinuation. Data to be presented at ADA demonstrate that LiCO-saUcp1 directly solves this industry-wide challenge. Utilizing the company's proprietary Lipid-Conjugated Oligonucleotide (LiCO™) delivery platform, the therapy uses saRNA to target and upregulate the Ucp1 gene—a powerful driver of metabolic thermogenesis that has historically been considered "undruggable" by conventional pharmaceuticals.

"The obesity market is urgently looking for the 'next generation' of therapeutics that go beyond simply suppressing appetite," said Long-Cheng Li, MD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ractigen Therapeutics. "saRNA opens an entirely new frontier in obesity control. By activating the body's own thermogenic switch, we are changing the fundamental composition of weight loss. Our data show we can deliver profound fat reduction while protecting a patient's muscle mass and reprogramming their metabolism to prevent the dreaded post-treatment rebound. This is the definition of high-quality weight loss."

Key Highlights from the ADA Late-Breaking Presentation:

True "High-Quality" Weight Loss: In diet-induced obesity (DIO) models, LiCO-saUcp1 slashed fat mass by 45% while completely preserving lean muscle mass. In a direct comparison, standard-of-care semaglutide caused a detrimental 19% loss in lean mass.

Elimination of the Rebound Effect: Animals treated with LiCO-saUcp1 maintained their body weight and sustained a 46% fat mass loss for two full months after the drug was withdrawn, sharply contrasting with the rapid weight regain seen upon semaglutide withdrawal.

Best-in-Class Synergy: When combined with semaglutide, LiCO-saUcp1 synergistically drove a remarkable 69% reduction in fat mass (compared to 47% with semaglutide alone), without worsening the muscle depletion typically caused by GLP-1s.

Significant Liver Health Benefits: The therapy dose-dependently reduced liver triglycerides by up to 79%, demonstrating deep resolution of hepatic steatosis (fatty liver).

By proving that RNA activation can safely unlock Ucp1-driven thermogenesis, Ractigen Therapeutics is establishing a highly differentiated therapeutic mechanism that can act as a standalone treatment or as the ideal combination partner for existing incretin therapies.

The abstract is available online via the journal Diabetes® website.

Presentation Details at ADA 2026:

Title: Activating the Adipose Thermogenic Switch: A First-in-Class Ucp1 saRNA Drives Durable, High-Quality Weight Loss in Diet-Induced Obese Mice

Poster Number: 3066-LB

Presenter: Moorim Kang, PhD, Chief Technology Officer

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

For more information, visit www.ractigen.com.