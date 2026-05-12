Frost & Sullivan teams up with IFM Research Vietnam

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The agreement was announced on May 12. The partnership reinforces both organisations' shared commitment to delivering data-driven decision support in Vietnam.

Vietnam continues to emerge as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic economies, driven by rapid industrialisation, digital transformation, energy transition, infrastructure development, and growing consumer sophistication. The country is now embarking on a new chapter of reform – dubbed doi moi 2.0 – characterised by a stronger emphasis on productivity-led growth and private-sector development.

The partnership brings together Frost & Sullivan’s global research, sector expertise, and consulting capabilities with IFM Research’s deep local market understanding and on-the-ground research infrastructure garnered over the past three decades in Vietnam. Together, the firms will support clients across key areas such as market entry and expansion, sector development, policy and regulatory support, investment prioritisation, innovation strategy, and long-term growth planning.

Through this collaboration, Frost & Sullivan and IFM Research aim to help public- and private-sector stakeholders navigate complexity, assess opportunities, and design sustainable growth strategies aligned with national and corporate priorities.

“This partnership reflects our confidence in Vietnam’s continued economic transformation and its importance as a strategic growth market in Southeast Asia,” said Aroop Zutshi, global president and managing partner of Frost & Sullivan. “By combining Frost & Sullivan’s global perspectives and wide consulting capabilities with IFM Research’s strong local insights, we are well positioned to support government bodies and enterprises in Vietnam as they address structural change, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.”

Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary 'Growth Pipeline' approach enables organisations to identify emerging opportunities, align strategy with execution, and make informed decisions amid economic and technological disruption.

Ralf Matthaes, managing director of IFM Research Vietnam, said, “We are pleased to partner with Frost & Sullivan, whose global reputation and strategic frameworks are highly valued by decision-makers. This collaboration enhances our ability to support Vietnamese ministries, state-linked entities, investors and companies with globally benchmarked insights, while remaining firmly grounded in local market realities.”

R&D fortunes pick up pace nationwide Vietnam is on the path to becoming a regional research and development hub, driven by increasing investments from international and local tech companies.