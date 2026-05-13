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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SSIAM partners with Japanese financial institutions to expand capital market solutions

May 13, 2026 | 17:48
(0) user say
SSI Asset Management Company Limited, CCI CrossBorder, and Daiwa Corporate Investment have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to expand co-investment opportunities and facilitate capital connections between Japanese financial institutions and Vietnamese enterprises.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Hanoi on May 12, set up a strategic framework between SSI Asset Management (SSIAM), one of the largest asset managers in Vietnam with over $1 billion AUM, and the Japanese banking and investment groups to jointly source, structure, and execute medium and long-term investment and financing opportunities for Vietnamese companies.

SSIAM partners with Japanese financial institutions to expand capital market solutions

In addition to investments made through the Daiwa-SSIAM Vietnam Growth Fund IV, the new cooperation mechanism will expand to include diversified capital solutions from CCI CrossBorder, encompassing credit and mezzanine financing.

Furthermore, the partners will facilitate connections and expand networks between Vietnamese enterprises and relevant stakeholders, while sharing information and insights on market trends, industry developments, and the regulatory environment.

This cooperation marks a step forward in the collaboration between Japanese financial institutions and leading investment platforms in Vietnam to provide capital to the economy, specifically the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

During the signing ceremony, SSIAM’s CEO Nguyen Ngoc Anh highlighted the significance of the partnership.

“Vietnam today stands at an important turning point. Our stock market was recently announced for an upgrade from frontier to emerging market by FTSE, combined strong growth, solid economic fundamentals, a dynamic private sector, and increasing integration into global supply chains, Vietnam continues to attract growing interest from Japanese investors and the international investment community,” Anh said.

Chairman and CEO of Daiwa Corporate Investment Shinichi Seto also emphasised their long-term dedication, noting, “Because we have stayed committed to Vietnam for more than 15 years, we can say with confidence that now is the time for Japanese financial institutions to invest and provide financing more actively in Vietnam. We highly value SSIAM’s deep local knowledge, strong network, and long partnership with us.”

Going forward, the three parties will continue to boost exchanges and implement cooperative activities to deepen this financial model, thereby contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s market.

CCI CrossBorder is a member of CCI Group (formerly Hokkoku Financial Holdings), one of the leading Japanese regional banking groups, operating at a global scale, offering a full range of services including banking, leasing, consulting, and digital services.

Daiwa Corporate Investment is the investment arm of Daiwa Securities Group, Japan’s leading financial and investment group. Daiwa focuses on supporting startups and growing enterprises through private equity investments. The firm has co-managed the Daiwa–SSIAM Vietnam Growth Fund series with SSIAM since 2009.

SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring SSI and foreign funds direct $21 million in bonds into Hai An Transport & Stevedoring

Hai An Transport & Stevedoring JSC announced a landmark investment collaboration with prominent foreign investment funds led by SSI Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SSIAM) on February 28.
Stock market holds investment potential from now until year end Stock market holds investment potential from now until year end

The stock market holds potential for investment this year in the context of the macroeconomic recovery and a rebound in manufacturing and business activities across most sectors.
SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund

SSI Asset Management Company and the Development Bank of Japan on February 3 launched the Japan Vietnam Capital Fund at an event celebrating 20 years of cooperation between them.

By Duc Anh

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TagTag:
Japanese financial institutions Capital market solutions Asset management company Strategic cooperation agreement Coinvestment opportunities Financing opportunities Investment and financing opportunities

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