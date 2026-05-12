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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

May 12, 2026 | 12:19
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Vietnam spent nearly $943 million importing raw cashew nuts in April alone, despite being the world's largest exporter of cashew kernels.
Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April
Photo: MAE

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE), the country imported around 543,100 tonnes of raw cashew nuts in April, marking the largest monthly import value on record and more than double the export turnover recorded during the same period.

In the first four months of 2026, domestic firms spent nearly $2.2 billion importing 1.3 million tonnes of cashew nuts, up 23 per cent in volume and 32 per cent in value compared to the same period last year. Average import prices reached nearly $1,704 per tonne, up 7.6 per cent on-year.

Meanwhile, cashew exports showed signs of slowing. In April alone, Vietnam exported approximately 61,100 tonnes of cashew kernels, generating $433 million in revenue. Total export turnover for the first four months reached $1.3 billion, with export volume estimated at 186,600 tonnes.

Compared to the same period in 2025, cashew exports declined 4.6 per cent in volume and 3 per cent in value, despite average export prices increasing nearly 2 per cent to around $6,934 per tonne.

According to the Vietnam Cashew Association, Vietnam currently accounts for around 80 per cent of global cashew kernel exports. However, while the domestic industry remains strong in processing, local raw material supply only meets a small share of production demand.

The MAE said Cambodia remained Vietnam’s largest supplier of raw cashew nuts, accounting for 51.7 per cent of total import turnover. It was followed by Tanzania with 19.9 per cent, Ivory Coast with 11.9 per cent, and Nigeria with 1.9 per cent.

Imports from several markets recorded sharp increases in the early months of the year, particularly from the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, where import turnover was 5.4 times and 4.2 times higher respectively than the same period last year.

Cashew nuts were also the agricultural product with the highest import turnover in Vietnam during the first four months of 2026.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
cashew cashew nuts

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