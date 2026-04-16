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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HDBank teams up with London Stock Exchange to expand capital access

April 16, 2026 | 08:36
(0) user say
HDBank has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to support Vietnamese businesses in accessing international capital markets.
HDBank teams up with London Stock Exchange to expand capital access
Photo: HDBank

The agreement was enacted at an investment forum held on April 14 by HDBank, LSE, and the Vietnam International Finance Center (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

HDBank and LSE's partnership will focus on promoting cross-border fundraising activities, including the issuance of shares, bonds, and other financial instruments on the London market, as well as strengthening connections with global institutional investors and improving transparency and corporate governance standards.

HDBank, a co-founder of the VIFC, is one of Vietnam's largest financial institutions with a variety of products and services across retail and corporate banking, securities, investment, insurance. The bank aims to become partner of choice for Vietnamese enterprises when they consider international capital.

LSE is one of the world's leading financial centres, currently home to over 1,600 international companies and operating one of the world's largest bond markets, with a size of approximately $34 trillion.

HDBank and LSE also implemented cooperation agreements with several leading Vietnamese businesses to support their access to international capital markets. These agreements focus on arranging capital raising structures, advising on listings and connecting with global investors.

Participating businesses include corporations in the industrial, manufacturing, and export sectors such as Hoa Sen, THACO, and Phuc Sinh.

Kim Byoungho, chairman of the board at HDBank, said, "The cooperation with the LSE is not only aimed at raising capital, but also at supporting Vietnamese businesses in accessing global standards of governance, transparency, and sustainable development. Through the London platform, HDBank expects to open a long-term connection channel between the Vietnamese market and international investors."

HDBank also announced plans to issue up to $300 million in international green bonds, marking a significant step in its financing strategy and expanding long-term funding sources from international markets.

Julia Hoggett, managing director of the LSE, said, "We appreciate HDBank's role in fostering market connectivity and supporting businesses in accessing global capital opportunities. This partnership also reflects London's commitment to supporting emerging markets in raising standards and integrating into the international financial system."

While Vietnam has been accelerating its capital markets development beyond bank credit, as evidenced by stock market reform, the government recognises the need to tap into international capital as a critical source of financing. In February, the government inaugurated the VIFC as a conduit for international capital into Vietnam.

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank has completed its 2025 international green bond offering, strengthening access to long-term capital for sustainable finance initiatives.
Banks ramp up plans to establish VIFC subsidiaries Banks ramp up plans to establish VIFC subsidiaries

Banks are accelerating plans to set up subsidiary banks at the Vietnam International Financial Centre to expand the ecosystem and enhance international competitiveness.
Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event

Vietnam’s emergence as ASEAN’s most dynamic equity market, underpinned by strong economic growth and surging liquidity, will be in the spotlight at the London Stock Exchange this month when international investors gather for a landmark conference.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
hdbank LSE london stock exchange VIFC

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