Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

February 11, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
Vietnam’s anticipated upgrade to FTSE Secondary emerging market status, together with steady foreign direct investment and a robust earnings outlook, is likely to support its financial markets.
Vietnam financial markets on the rise amid tailwinds

According to FTSE Russell, Vietnam has emerged as one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies and surpassed the Philippines – an economy already classified as emerging market – in both GDP per capita and equity market capitalisation – since 2020. Over past decades, Vietnam delivered high growth among major ASEAN countries, supported by structural reforms and strong foreign direct investment.

FDI has been a key driver of Vietnam’s transformation into an export-oriented economy. Electronics and machinery now dominate exports, replacing textiles as the top category since 2019, as global tech firms continue to expand operations in Vietnam.

This shift has strengthened Vietnam’s role in global value chains and helped sustain trade surpluses since 2018, reinforcing macro stability alongside relatively low fiscal deficits and government debt level.

Vietnam’s capital markets have grown rapidly in tandem with its economic expansion. The FTSE Frontier Vietnam Index market cap rose from $11 billion in 2015 to $59 billion in 2025, outperforming both frontier and emerging market benchmarks.

While the economy’s growth is manufacturing-led, the equity market is concentrated in domestic revenue-driven industries. Real estate and financials account for more than 60 per cent of market capitalisation, reflecting structural drivers such as urbanisation, industrial expansion, rising incomes, and credit growth.

Belle Chang, senior manager of Global Investment Research at FTSE Russell, said, "FTSE Russell’s planned upgrade of Vietnam to Secondary emerging market status in 2026 is expected to engage further institutional inflows and improve liquidity, offering investors exposure to Vietnam’s long-term growth story, albeit indirectly through domestic-oriented industries."

Vietnam’s economic trajectory reflects a decisive step-change in its development path. With sustained reforms, strong FDI inflows, and deepening integration into global supply chains, the country has achieved the highest growth among major ASEAN economies over the decade ending 2024 while steadily improving macro fundamentals.

"Vietnam has now surpassed the Philippines – an economy already classified as emerging market – in both GDP per capita and equity market capitalisation," Chang said. "This catch-up signals that Vietnam has moved significantly closer to the economic profile of an emerging market economy, supported by reinforced macro stability and resilience – a trade surplus, a relatively healthy fiscal position, and increasing external resilience."

Moreover, Vietnam’s capital markets have expanded in parallel with its economic rise, with the FTSE Frontier Vietnam Index increasing more than fivefold over the past decade and consistently outperforming frontier and emerging market benchmarks.

The high weights of real estate and financials in the equity market reflect powerful domestic growth drivers – urbanisation, rising incomes and credit growth. This industry structure provides investors with indirect but meaningful exposure to Vietnam’s manufacturing‑driven growth story.

Looking ahead, Vietnam’s forthcoming upgrade to the FTSE Secondary emerging market status, continued FDI momentum, and strong earnings outlook could provide additional tailwinds for financial markets. Together, these trends strengthen Vietnam’s positioning as one of Asia’s most compelling structural growth stories.

FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026 FTSE Russell clarifies Vietnam’s reclassification roadmap for 2026

FTSE Russell has released the plan to implement the reclassification of Vietnam from frontier to secondary emerging market status.
Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress Vietnam steps up market reforms as FTSE Russell reviews upgrade progress

On February 5 at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Nguyen Duc Chi received a working delegation from FTSE Russell, led by CEO Fiona Bassett.
SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms SSC steps up engagement with FTSE Russell on market reforms

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam is strengthening its engagement with FTSE Russell to advance market reforms and deepen Vietnam’s integration into global capital markets.

By Thanh Van

FTSE Russell Emerging Market Vietnam capital market financial market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
