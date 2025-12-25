Jiaying Pharmaceutical launches global Hakka medicine promotion plan

HONG KONG, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. held the "First Hakka Medicine Historical and Cultural Symposium" and the "Jiaying Hakka Medicine - Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder Product Promotion Conference" in Hong Kong SAR. Centered on the theme of "Bringing Hakka Medicine to Global Hakka People," the conference brought together authoritative experts in traditional Chinese medicine from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong SAR, renowned figures from cultural circles, and representatives of pharmaceutical enterprises. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the inheritance and innovation of Hakka medicine culture and strategies for its internationalization, actively promoting the further integration of Hakka medicine into the global health system.

Li Neng, Chairman of Jiaying Pharmaceutical, stated that Hakka medicine is a distinctive medical system formed through the integration of traditional medical theories from the Central Plains and local southern wisdom, carrying the shared cultural memory and health wisdom of more than 100 million Hakka people worldwide. He noted that Hakka medicine is not only a practical medical system characterized by "the integration of northern and southern traditions, equal emphasis on prevention and treatment, and the combination of theory and practice", but also embodies the spirit of tenacity, pragmatism, innovation, and change of the Hakka people.

Dr. Kamchung Li, Chairman of the World Hakka Business Association, introduced the status quo of development of traditional Chinese medicine culture in Hong Kong SAR and analyzed the advantages of promoting the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine in Hong Kong SAR.

During the discussion session of the "Hakka Medicine Historical and Cultural Symposium," Professor Au Ching Tung, Director of the Chinese Medicine and Culture Research Center at Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong SAR, elaborated on "Research, Investigation, Application, and Development of Hakka Herbal Medicine." Professor Peng Jian, Professor at Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and Research Fellow of the Hunan Provincial Research Institute of Culture and History, delivered a presentation entitled "Ge Hong and Hakka Medical Culture", systematically introducing the cultural connotations and contemporary value of the development of Hakka medicine. Yao Qin, Research Fellow, Chief Physician, Master's Supervisor, and Deputy Director of the Institute of Literature and Information Research at the Hunan Academy of Chinese Medicine, Chen Hubiao, Professor of the School of Chinese Medicine and Head of the Department of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University, Peng Zhibiao, President of the University of Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Alumni Association, Luo Xiaohai, Executive Vice President of the Greater Bay Area Branch of the World Hakka Business Association and Chairman of Jiaxin Biotechnology (Macao) Co., Ltd., Ma Chao, eighth-generation inheritor of Wu Jutong, author of Systematic Differentiation of Warm Diseases and Course Director of the Institute for China Business of The University of Hong Kong, and You Yongping, President of Jiaying Pharmaceutical, among other guests, conducted in-depth discussions on topics including the development of the big health industry, intellectual property development, policy alignment mechanisms, systematic literature research, new media communication strategies, and international clinical collaboration. The on-site exchanges were lively, fully reflecting the strong expectations and high level of commitment shared by stakeholders in Hong Kong SAR and the mainland to advancing Hakka medicine onto the international stage.

At the Jiaying Hakka Medicine - Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder Product Promotion Conference, You Yongping, President of Jiaying Pharmaceutical, released the In-Depth Analysis of Hakka Medicine Sales Policy and Globalization Plan of Jiaying Pharmaceutical. From multiple perspectives, including product culture, brand revitalization, and market models, he provided a detailed exposition of the application value and development prospects of Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder in global health scenarios. Senior researcher Wu Lang delivered a keynote report entitled "Product Analysis of Hakka Medicine Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder", systematically analyzing the product in terms of formulation, pharmacology, and indications, thereby further deepening the understanding of the Hong Kong medical and pharmaceutical community regarding Hakka Medicine Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder.

Zheng Jiaju, Chairman of RIH Limited, representing Hong Kong's pharmaceutical business sector, stated that the two sides will jointly advance three key areas of cooperation in the future: first, optimizing distribution channels to further expand Hakka medicine's coverage of community pharmacies and household users; second, strengthening brand building and deepening the dissemination of Hakka medicine culture; and third, promoting product innovation and exploring product designs with Hong Kong characteristics, achieving a win-win goal of cultural inheritance and market expansion.

At the event, Li Neng, Chairman of Jiaying Pharmaceutical, and Jia Hongbo, Chairman of the Global Value Investment Association and Director of the Hong Kong International Chinese Medicine Institute, jointly signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties agreed to rely on the Hong Kong platform to carry out international cooperation, resource coordination, and transformation of outcomes. During the discussion session, participants conducted in-depth exchanges on topics such as the "Hakka Medicine Globalization Plan." Wong Kwong-fai, Chief Chairman of the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Industry Association, Hu Nanning, Chairman of Hoi Yin Tong Group Limited, Csaryne Wan, General Manager of Medichine International (HK) Limited, and Luo Xiaohai, Executive Vice President of the Greater Bay Area Branch of the World Hakka Business Association and Chairman of Jiaxin Biotechnology (Macao) Co., Ltd., offered feasible suggestions from multiple perspectives, including product promotion, differentiated competition, and Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR policies, for the internationalization, professionalization, and branding of Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder.

Looking back, Hakka medicine carries the cultural memory of the Hakka people and the wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine. Looking ahead, we anticipate that Hakka medicine will take Hong Kong as a window to the world and contribute Hakka wisdom to human health. Jiaying Pharmaceutical will take "Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder" as a fulcrum and uphold the core philosophy of "inheriting tradition without being bound by antiquated contents, innovating without departing from the roots." It will serve not only as an emotional bond and guardian of health connecting global Hakka communities, but also as a cultural vehicle for conveying the wisdom of Hakka medicine to the world, demonstrating the unique value and contemporary vitality of traditional Chinese medicine on the global stage of health governance and cultural exchange.