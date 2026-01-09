Professor Wong Tin Chee Named GQ Hong Kong Local Hero

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wong Tin-Chee, Founder of Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Professor of Traditional Chinese Medicine, has been honored as one of the Local Heroes in GQ Hong Kong's Men of the Year 2025, in recognition of his long-standing commitment to advancing pain management through Traditional Chinese Medicine, as well as his dedication to giving back to society through education, philanthropy, and public health advocacy.

Download high-resolution images: https://bit.ly/4anXYEU

Beyond clinical practice and product development, Professor Wong has consistently sought to translate professional medical knowledge into practical tools accessible to the wider public. The recognition reflects not only his professional achievements, but also his belief that health knowledge should be shared, empowering individuals to better care for themselves and their families.

In line with this mission, Professor Wong announces the launch of "The Pain Management CEO," a new video series personally hosted by him. The series is designed as a public-facing platform to pass on Traditional Chinese Medicine wisdom, guiding audiences toward a more informed, self-directed approach to managing pain in everyday life.

Making Health Knowledge Accessible

For decades, Professor Wong has focused his research and clinical work on chronic pain, post-exercise recovery, and circulation-related conditions commonly experienced in modern urban environments. He has observed that many pain conditions are not sudden occurrences, but the result of accumulated stress, postural imbalance, and lifestyle habits—issues that can often be managed more effectively with early awareness and consistent care.

"Pain is not something to fear or suppress," Professor Wong explains. "It is the body's way of communicating. When people understand what their pain is telling them, they can take timely action and prevent minor issues from becoming long-term problems."

This philosophy underpins his approach to public education, equipping individuals with the knowledge to recognize early warning signs, respond appropriately, and maintain physical balance over time.

A Framework for Self-Directed Pain Management

At the core of Professor Wong's work is a structured Upper–Middle–Lower Pain Management philosophy, developed through years of clinical experience. The framework encourages early intervention and continuous care, helping the body restore circulation, balance, and functional stability rather than relying solely on short-term relief.

"The Pain Management CEO" builds on this framework, encouraging viewers to see themselves as active decision-makers in their own health journey, the "CEO" of their body. Within the series, CEO stands for Care for Every Opportunity, underscoring the belief that every physical signal is a moment for timely attention and adjustment. Through clear explanations and practical demonstrations, the series shows how Traditional Chinese Medicine principles can be applied safely and effectively in daily routines.

From Expertise to Everyday Practice

The video series comprises 20 episodes, each focusing on a common pain condition or management challenge faced by urban populations, including neck and shoulder tension, lower-back discomfort, joint strain, post-exercise soreness, and chronic pain patterns.

Each episode demonstrates the use of Herbalgy's pain-care solutions, Touch-Cool, Herbalgy Medicated Balm, Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster, Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil, and Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster, alongside simple self-care and massage techniques. Central to the series are the principles of dual herbal treatment and the "day-oil, night-plaster" system, offering a balanced rhythm of care that supports mobility during the day and recovery during rest.

By presenting these practices in an accessible and practical format, the series aims to bridge professional medical knowledge and everyday life.

"The Pain Management CEO" Episode Guide:

Episode 1: Headache Control, When Pain Strikes, Act Fast

Episode 2: No More Text Neck, Essential Neck Care Exercises

Episode 3: Facial Pain Is Not Trivial, Timely Jaw Pressure Relief

Episode 4: Release Neck and Shoulders, Saying Goodbye to the "Buffalo Hump"

Episode 5: Mouse Hand and Wrist Strain, Fixing Posture Matters

Episode 6: Chest Tightness, Don't Panic, Massage for Better Flow

Episode 7: Don't Ignore Lower Back Pain, Sit Right to Stay Pain-Free

Episode 8: Sciatic Pain Relief, Targeting the Lower Back and Key Points

Episode 9: Opening the Three Gates, Restoring Full-Body Circulation

Episode 10: Knee Pain While Walking, Early Protection Is Key

Episode 11: Heel Pain Relief, Stretching Comes First

Episode 12: The Five Essentials of Well-Being, Move Well, Sleep Well, Eat Well, Digest Well, Remember Well

Episode 13: Muscle Soreness After Training, Releasing Trigger Points

Episode 14: Sprains and Strains, Preventing New Injuries from Becoming Chronic

Episode 15: Relaxing Eye Muscles, Essential Eye Care Exercises

Episode 16: Breast Discomfort, Preventive Care Before Symptoms Escalate

Episode 17: Balancing Movement and Rest, Healing the Five Types of Fatigue

Episode 18: Menstrual Pain Is Not Minor, Addressing the Root Cause Early

Episode 19: Frequent Abdominal Pain, Avoiding Cold and Raw Foods

Episode 20: Treating Body and Mind Together, A Complete Approach to Whole-Body Wellness

A Commitment to Social Impact

Now available on the official Herbalgy website and Herbalgy YouTube channel, "The Pain Management CEO" represents Professor Wong's ongoing commitment to social contribution—sharing expertise beyond the clinic and empowering the public to manage pain proactively.

Through this initiative, Herbalgy hopes to encourage a shift from reactive pain relief toward conscious, self-directed health management, enabling more individuals to care for their bodies with confidence, consistency, and understanding.

For more information about Herbalgy, please visit:

Website: https://herbalgy.com