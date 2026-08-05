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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SOPHiA Genetics partners with AstraZeneca on diagnostics

August 05, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
SOPHiA Genetics, listed on Nasdaq under ticker SOPH, entered a global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate and deploy two companion diagnostics supporting precision oncology therapies.

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) today announced a new global collaboration to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics (CDx) supporting precision oncology therapies with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN).

This multi-year collaboration agreement will advance the development and commercialization of two companion diagnostic programs, bringing SOPHiA GENETICS's decentralized clinical trial assays and companion diagnostic capabilities to AstraZeneca therapies.

As part of the collaboration, SOPHiA GENETICS will develop its Solid Tumor application into a decentralized companion diagnostic. In addition, the company will develop and validate its Hematological Oncology application to support a companion diagnostic program for patients with blood cancer.

"A breakthrough therapy only matters to the patients we can find in time to treat. We are moving towards a future that no longer depends on geography, where any laboratory can run the same test to the same high standard on day one of a launch. We believe these programs are what that future looks like in practice. Bringing the right therapy to the right patient, in any country and any laboratory, is the work that will define the next generation of precision medicine," said Ross Muken, CEO, SOPHiA GENETICS.

By combining accurate biomarker detection with rapid deployment, SOPHiA GENETICS aims to shorten the distance between a new therapy and the patients who need it. Through its global data-driven platform, insights generated from patient populations can help advance informed clinical decision-making across healthcare systems. This vision of connected, data-driven medicine underpins these programs, with the goal of expanding access to innovative treatments and improving outcomes for patients worldwide.

SOPHiA GENETICS Companion Diagnostics

SOPHiA GENETICS end-to-end diagnostic capabilities span the drug development and launch continuum:

  • Clinical Trial Assay (CTA) development, to identify, screen, and enroll the right patients quickly and accurately during a trial.
  • Companion Diagnostic (CDx) development, validation, and regulatory submission, taking an assay from research use through analytical and clinical validation to approval in the US, EU, Japan, and beyond.
  • Deployment through the SOPHiA DDMTM Platform and the SOPHiA DDMTM MaxCare Program, enabling laboratories to bring testing in-house and adopt new genomic applications with confidence, reaching larger populations around the globe.

SOPHiA GENETICS's technology-agnostic, cloud-based platform lets healthcare institutions run the same validated, AI-powered analysis locally, while sharing and benefiting from the collective intelligence of a global network of more than 1,000 connected institutions across over 75 countries. For a pharmaceutical partner preparing a global launch, that means a companion diagnostic that can be available in the local lab on day one of drug approval.

By PR Newswire

SOPHiA GENETICS

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TagTag:
SOPHiA GENETICS AstraZeneca companion diagnostics

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