Dutch semiconductor giant to build $1 billion production facility in Vietnam

March 08, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Dutch chipmaking equipment supplier BE Semiconductor Industries NV (Besi) has revealed its plan to construct a new production facility in Vietnam.
Dutch semiconductor giant to build $1 billion production facility in Vietnam

According to its Annual Report 2025, Besi plans to invest approximately $100 billion investment in many new advanced packaging fabs in 2026, including $1 billion in Vietnam.

Besi anticipates that capital expenditures will range between €10 million ($11.8 million) and €12 million in 2026 primarily associated with the start of construction of the new Vietnamese production facility.

The Dutch company established a production facility in Vietnam in 2024 to expand its capabilities in alignment with customer roadmaps as many move their operations from China to Southeast Asia. In 2025, the company has completed an expansion of its production facility in the country.

The semiconductor equipment market has become increasingly more volatile in recent years due to heightened global economic uncertainty, trade tensions, changing end market applications, more seasonal purchasing patterns and shorter lead times for delivery.

In response, Besi has fundamentally reorganised its global operations and management structure to streamline operations, transfer production and supply chain activities to its Asian operations, improve returns from its product portfolio, reduce break-even revenue levels and increase through cycle profitability.

In 2026, Besi plans to invest $26.1 billion in Taiwan,$9.1 billion in South Korea, $6.3 billion in China, and $6 billion in India. In Southeast Asia, the company plans a $7 billion investment in Singapore and a $1.3 billion investment in Malaysia.

Dutch semiconductor giant to build $1 billion production facility in Vietnam

To facilitate its expansion in Vietnam, Besi has increased its employees from 49 to 60 between 2024 and 2025. The company also procures virtually all its our energy needs from renewable sources at its operation in Vietnam.

Besi was granted an investment licence by the Saigon High-Tech Park Management Authority on October 2023. In February 2024, the company inaugurated a 2,000 square metre plant with capital of $5 million in the first phase of the park. In July 2024, Besi injected an additional $42 million into the factory that produces equipment for the microchip packaging and testing process.

Dutch firm BESI to invest additional $42 million to expand chip equipment project in SHTP Dutch firm BESI to invest additional $42 million to expand chip equipment project in SHTP

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (BESI) from the Netherlands plans to inject a further $42 million into its factory that produces equipment for the microchip packaging and testing process in Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP).
Vietnam making the leap into AI and semiconductors Vietnam making the leap into AI and semiconductors

Vietnam is increasingly focusing on AI and semiconductor-related activities as part of a broader recalibration of its industrial development model. Among European and international investors, this ambition is no longer seen as aspirational. It is increasingly seen as executable, underpinned by a clear national strategy and two decades of industrial upgrading.
Dutch firm BESI to foray at SHTP in Ho Chi Minh City Dutch firm BESI to foray at SHTP in Ho Chi Minh City

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (BESI) from the Netherland envisions injecting nearly $5 million investment for first-phase advanced electronic component production at Saigon Hi-tech Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Van

semiconductor BESI semiconductor chip microchip dutch Netherlands

