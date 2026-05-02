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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Methodist College Kuala Lumpur partners with MILA University

May 02, 2026 | 18:09
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The Malaysian institution formed an academic collaboration enabling student pathways and program articulation with the partner university.

NEGERI SEMBILAN, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 May 2026 - Methodist College Kuala Lumpur (MCKL) has formalised a strategic collaboration with MILA University through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), marking a significant step in enhancing academic progression pathways for students.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting diploma graduates in continuing their studies at degree level, while ensuring a smoother and more structured transition into higher education.

A Strategic Collaboration for Student Progression

The agreement was formalised by Dr. Chua Ping Yong, Chief Executive Officer of MCKL, and Mr. Cao Qi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MILA University, in the presence of representatives from both institutions.

Through this collaboration, a clear articulation pathway is established for MCKL students to continue their academic journey at MILA University, enabling a smoother transition into undergraduate studies with greater confidence and direction.

Expanding Opportunities Through Articulation Pathways

As part of this collaboration, students from selected MCKL diploma programmes have the opportunity to progress into MILA University's bachelor's degree programmes in Computer Science and Business Management.

The pathway covers diploma fields such as Computer Science, Information Technology, Digital Business, Digital Marketing, and Financial Technology, ensuring that students from diverse academic backgrounds have access to relevant progression pathways.

Strengthening Industry-Relevant Education Through Collaboration

Beyond academic progression, this collaboration underscores a mutual commitment to delivering industry-relevant education that equips students with practical skills and real-world competencies. By aligning curriculum pathways and fostering closer engagement between both institutions, MCKL and MILA University aim to ensure that graduates are not only academically prepared but also adaptable to evolving industry demands. This partnership creates opportunities for enhanced learning experiences, bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and professional application, and ultimately empowering students to thrive in a competitive global workforce.

For over four decades, MCKL has built a strong reputation for nurturing students who not only excel academically but also develop the values, character, and critical thinking skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. With a student-centred approach, the college emphasises holistic education, balancing academic rigour with personal growth, leadership development, and community engagement, so that graduates are well-prepared for both university and life beyond the classroom.

MCKL provides prospective students and parents with valuable opportunities to explore its diverse programmes, interact with lecturers, and gain insights into campus life and progression pathways. Whether students are seeking a strong academic foundation, clear progression routes, or a supportive learning environment, MCKL continues to position itself as a trusted launchpad for future success. To learn more, visit mckl.edu.my or connect with the MCKL team at upcoming events.

Original Source: MILA University
Original Article: MILA University Strengthens Academic Pathways Through Collaboration with MCKL
Website: https://www.mila.edu.my

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Methodist College Kuala Lumpur

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