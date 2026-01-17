ACV begins cargo terminal construction at Danang Airport

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) organised a groundbreaking ceremony on January 16 for a new cargo terminal at Danang International Airport, marking a key step towards easing capacity constraints and modernising air freight services to support socioeconomic development in Danang and the Central Highlands region.

With ACV as the sole investor, the facility represents an investment of VND631 billion ($24 million), funded entirely from the corporation’s development capital. Built on more than 2.4 hectares, it will include a three-storey main terminal with a mezzanine level and is designed to handle up to 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Construction is scheduled to take around 12 months, with a synchronised infrastructure system that includes auxiliary facilities and a modern environmental treatment system meeting international aviation standards. In addition to its Grade II transport classification, the new cargo terminal is seen as a key link in Danang’s ambition to develop into a logistics hub connecting the Central Key Economic Region and the East–West Economic Corridor.

“In recent years, the airport has continued to develop, reinforcing its role as a key international gateway for the central region and the country,” said Phan Kieu Hung, director of Danang International Airport. “Both passenger and cargo volumes have grown steadily, reflecting rising demand for air transport and logistics services.”

Cargo output through the airport reached 41,561 tonnes last year – an increase of 21 per cent compared to 2024 –exceeding the design capacity of the existing cargo terminal by more than 2.5 times. This reality posed an urgent requirement to invest in expanding and upgrading infrastructure to meet development requirements in the new period, while simultaneously creating room for sustainable growth in the future.

Designed to handle up to 100,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2030, the new terminal is expected to significantly enhance air logistics capacity and better support import–export activities once it becomes operational. The expanded capacity is also expected to strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, attract investment, and support Danang’s broader socioeconomic development.

“The new cargo terminal forms part of Danang International Airport’s broader infrastructure upgrade, including the expansion of Passenger Terminal T1, air-side improvements, and development of the northern airport area,” said Nguyen Duc Hung, ACV deputy general director. “This reflects ACV’s long-term vision to develop the airport into a modern, regional hub for cargo, tourism, and aviation services.”

Pham Duc An, Chairman of Danang People’s Committee, said, “Danang International Airport is a key trade and logistics gateway for the central region, playing an important role in connecting aviation, tourism, and logistics and promoting international integration.”

He added, “Once operational, the new cargo terminal will enhance the airport’s competitiveness and cargo capacity, support import–export activities, attract investment, and help drive the development of the Free Trade Zone and key economic sectors, enabling Danang to integrate more deeply into regional and global supply chains.”

