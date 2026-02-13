Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

February 13, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The International Financial Corporation has proposed a loan package of up to $150 million to Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank to support the growth of the bank’s small and medium enterprise portfolio.
IFC to grant $150 million loan package for VPBank

According to an IFC disclosure on February 10, the proposed investment comprises a five-year senior loan of up to $100 million and a seven-year senior loan of up to $50 million from IFC’s own account to VPBank.

The loan proceeds target VPBank's SME portfolio, with a particular focus on women-led and women-owned SMEs (WSMEs) in the agriculture sector.

The initiative is expected to include an advisory service component in agricultural finance, focusing on agricultural supply chain finance and climate smart agriculture finance.

Through the project, IFC expects to contribute to the continued growth of SME finance in Vietnam and help address the sector's increasing financing needs by supporting the bank to grow its MSME, WSME and agricultural SME loan portfolio.

It anticipates that this scheme will encourage competitiveness in the Vietnam SME lending market, through expanding access to credit for SMEs in the agriculture sector through introduction of new lending models to this segment.

As the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner (MLAB), IFC is committing to provide up to $150 million, from its own account, of the total funding package of up to $830 million.

IFC's MLAB role will boost the interest of other investors to mobilise an additional $680 million from international investors.

Last year, IFC also proposed a $200 million investment in VPBank's five-year sustainability bond. The proceeds of the bond will be used to expand VPBank's sustainable finance portfolio by financing eligible climate and social projects.

VPBank is a Hanoi-headquartered commercial bank that provides a full range of banking services across all consumer groups including retail, SME, corporate, and institutional clients through a branch network of 293 branches and transaction points.

VPBank has total assets of $47.9 billion, gross customer loans of US$35.9 billion and customer deposits of $23.9 billion. In April 2025, Moody’s affirmed VPBank’s Ba3 long-term deposits, senior unsecured and issuer ratings, and kept its outlook at 'Stable'.

In October 2023, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquired 15 per cent of VPBank, becoming a strategic shareholder of the bank.

VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank reached a major milestone in its sustainable growth journey with the issuance of a landmark sustainability bond on September 15 – the first by a private bank in Vietnam.
VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited VPBank upgrades core banking with Temenos and Systems Limited

VPBank, one of Vietnam's top five private commercial banks, has successfully upgraded to the latest Temenos core banking system, in collaboration with Systems Limited, deploying the platform on Red Hat OpenShift.
VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

VPBank has expanded its supply chain financing activities in the automotive sector through a new partnership with Suzuki’s official distributor in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SME VPBank IFC women-owned SMEs loan loan package

Related Contents

Nam A Bank forms position as strategic member at VIFC through three key partnerships

Nam A Bank forms position as strategic member at VIFC through three key partnerships

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

Legalities to early operations for Vietnam’s IFC

Capacity and regulations among British areas of expertise in IFCs

Capacity and regulations among British areas of expertise in IFCs

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

Vietnam’s IFC creates bigger stage for M&As

VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

VPBank strengthens auto supply chain finance with Suzuki partnership

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

Latest News ⁄ Money

AI leading to shift in banking roles

AI leading to shift in banking roles

Digital banking enters season of transformation

Digital banking enters season of transformation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green finance and circular economy as drivers of growth

Green finance and circular economy as drivers of growth

AI pushes journalists to rethink roles, skills, and responsibility

AI pushes journalists to rethink roles, skills, and responsibility

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

More than $40 billion investment recorded in Asia-Pacific commercial real estate

AI leading to shift in banking roles

AI leading to shift in banking roles

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020