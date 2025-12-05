Corporate

Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining and community development in Surigao

December 05, 2025 | 10:50
(0) user say
The Carrascal Nickel Corporation advances responsible mining practices and comprehensive community development initiatives across Surigao del Sur province, Philippines.

CARRASCAL, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 -Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC) reaffirms its commitment to responsible mining and long-term sustainability through continuous environmental management efforts and community-centered development programs in its host and neighboring communities.

Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC) President Antonio L. Co accepts the trophy at the ACES Awards 2025, recognized as a leading APAC responsible mining practitioner for strong sustainability and community initiatives.

As one of the major nickel producers in the country, CNC upholds strict environmental safeguards through progressive mine rehabilitation, water quality protection measures, and biodiversity conservation programs. These initiatives are part of the company’s long-standing mission to ensure that mining operations coexist with environmental integrity.

CNC also places strong emphasis on community development. Through its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), the company supports livelihood projects, scholarships, health services, and infrastructure development. These initiatives are implemented in close coordination with local stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of mining are experienced directly by residents.

“Our commitment goes beyond compliance,” CNC management shared. “We believe in creating meaningful and lasting positive impact for our communities and the environment.”

CNC continues to invest in local employment and skills development, ensuring that community members are equipped with opportunities for long-term growth.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Carrascal Nickel Aces Awards 2025 Responsible mining practices Community development initiatives

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
