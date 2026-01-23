Corporate

14th Party Central Committee unanimously elects To Lam as General Secretary

January 23, 2026 | 16:22
(0) user say
The 14th Party Central Committee reached absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.
General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam (second, right) is re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam (second, right) is re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam was re-elected as the Party chief for the 2026 – 2031 term at the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 morning.

The 14th Party Central Committee (PCC) held its first meeting at the PCC headquarters to decide on particularly important issues, marking the beginning of the new term, according to a communique released after the meeting.

General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam, convener of the meeting, delivered the opening speech and, on behalf of the meeting’s presidium, chaired the event. Based on the strict implementation of the Party Statutes, working regulations, election regulations, and related contents, and with a high degree of unity and responsibility, and good implementation of the principle of democratic centralism, the first meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee completed the following particularly important tasks:

(1) Election of the Politburo.

(2) Election of the General Secretary.

(3) Election of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

(4) Listening to reports on the proposed key leadership positions of the Party and State and giving opinions on personnel to assume the position of Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

(5) Election of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

(6) Election of the Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.

The 14th Party Central Committee reached absolute consensus in electing General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee To Lam as General Secretary of the 14th Party Central Committee.

By VNA

14th Party Central Committee To Lam

