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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zuellig Pharma opens Misato depot in Japan

March 26, 2026 | 15:38
(0) user say
The pharmaceutical distributor inaugurated a facility near Tokyo to enhance clinical trial supply chain and product sourcing capabilities.

MISATO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Zuellig Pharma today announced the successful relocation of its new clinical depot to Misato, strengthening its ability to deliver global quality standards with local operational agility and further strengthening its clinical supply capability across Asia Pacific. Japan remains one of the region's preferred locations for clinical research, underpinned by its strong focus on medical advancement, rigorous ethical standards and commitment to healthcare.

Medical innovation across the region continues to accelerate, with China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore emerging as key pillars of Asia Pacific's clinical trial ecosystem over the past five years[1]. Against this backdrop, the move in Japan reinforces Zuellig Pharma's commitment to supporting sponsors and clients with reliable, compliant and seamless access to Japan – advancing its broader mission to make healthcare more accessible.

The new depot will bring together Zuellig Pharma's established knowledge assets, operational excellence, and clinical logistics and sourcing expertise. Backed by a highly experienced and expert-led local team, the depot delivers precision project management tailored to Japan's intricate regulatory and logistical requirements, while enabling smoother coordination for multi-market studies as the clinical landscape continues to evolve.

"As sponsors and clients increasingly run multi-market studies, they need clinical supply partners that can deliver consistency across borders while navigating local complexity," said John Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma. "This relocated depot will strengthen access to Japan within our regional network, helping us execute with greater reliability, compliance, and speed across the region."

The Misato clinical depot will also provide a streamlined, turnkey solution for global sponsors seeking rapid and compliant market entry into Japan. Sponsors will benefit from the same rigorous operational excellence, regulatory adherence, and service consistency delivered by Zuellig Pharma's strategic network of clinical depots, without the overhead of building or managing costly standalone facilities. This milestone supports Zuellig Pharma's ongoing efforts to accelerate clinical development and improve patient access to innovative therapies across Asia Pacific.

With this strategic move, Zuellig Pharma further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for global clinical development, combining scale, expertise, and agility whilst delivering high-quality, compliant clinical logistics and sourcing solutions across Asia Pacific.

[1] https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/apac-clinical-trials-beyond-china

https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Zuellig Pharma

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Zuellig Pharma Misato

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