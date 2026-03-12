Corporate

Zuellig Pharma acquires Cialis rights in three Asian markets from Lilly

March 12, 2026 | 10:54
(0) user say
The pharmaceutical distributor purchased commercial rights for the erectile dysfunction treatment from Eli Lilly in additional regional territories.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, today announced that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest in and to Cialis® (Tadalafil), a leading men's health product from Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") in Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea.

Following the acquisition, Zuellig Pharma will now own the trademarks, marketing authorizations and license manufacturing know-how for Cialis®, a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), in 11 markets in Asia, with the expansion of its ownership into three additional markets beyond the original eight. Zuellig Pharma will also continue to promote and distribute the brand in these markets.

The expanded ownership of Cialis® will widen accessibility of the drug to a significant population of men in Asia who are affected by ED and BPH. The acquisition also aligns with Zuellig Pharma's strategic priority of building a strong portfolio of owned prescription healthcare products as an integrated healthcare solutions company.

"Our acquisition of Cialis® in three additional markets builds on the strong foundation we established two years ago and highlights our proven success in scaling trusted brands effectively through our commercial capabilities and deep expertise. As we broaden our footprint, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and advancing our purpose of making in-demand healthcare solutions more accessible to communities in Asia," said John Graham, CEO of Zuellig Pharma.

https://www.zuelligpharma.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Zuellig Pharma

TagTag:
Zuellig Pharma Cialis

